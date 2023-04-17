Anti-Aging Market Value, Statistics, Demographic, Companies and Forecast 2023-2028

Anti-Aging Market Report 2023

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled "Anti-Aging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028", offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

What is the current value of anti-aging market globally?

The global anti-aging market size reached US$ 67.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 98.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during 2023-2028.

Anti-Aging Market Demographics:

Skin aging, such as skin elasticity loss, hair follicles, collagen, and melanin synthesis, is a natural and complicated biological process that is impacted by a variety of external and internal variables. Anti-aging is a process of preventing, slowing, and reversing the aging process in the human body. In the medical and business communities, anti-aging consists of the early detection, treatment, and prevention of age-related skin disorders. It is the process that limits or retards natural changes through various services and products, such as anti-wrinkle creams, serums, sunscreens, treatments, and hair gain oils. They include pentapeptides, retinoids, antioxidants, absorbers, and hydroquinone that aid in skin radiation, tightening, and hydration, preventing discoloration, and boosting self-confidence.

Global Anti-Aging Market Trends:

The rising consumer consciousness regarding their physical appearance, evolving beauty standards, inflating disposable incomes, and increasing expenditure power are primary factors creating a positive outlook for the market. In line with this, key market players are employing innovative technologies to develop new anti-aging techniques and products with enhanced quality, value, and multifunctional capabilities to increase their consumer base, which is providing a considerable thrust to global market growth. Apart from this, the rising cosmetic surgeries, fueling demand for premium anti-aging products, extensive celebrity endorsements, and easy product availability across various distribution channels are accelerating the market growth. Other factors, such as continuous research and development (R&D) activities and the surging geriatric population, are positively supporting the market growth.

Anti-Aging Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

The competitive landscape of the global anti-aging market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Anti-Aging Market Companies Analysis:

Allergan, Inc., L’Oréal S.A., Beiersdorf AG, Estee Lauder Companies, Inc., Procter & Gamble Company, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Unilever PLC., etc.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global anti-aging market on the basis of demography, industry, product types, devices and technology and country.

Breakup by Demography:

• Age Group

• Gender

• Income

Breakup by Industry:

• Skin Care Industry

• Hair Care Industry

• Dental Care Industry

Breakup by Product Types:

• Anti-Wrinkle Products

• Anti-Pigmentation Products

• Sunscreen Products

• Hair Care Products

Breakup by Devices and Technology:

• Microdermabrasion Devices

• Aesthetic Energy Devices

• Competitive Landscape

Breakup by Country:

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• United Kingdom

• Russia

• Spain

• United States

• Brazil

• Japan

• South Korea

• China

• Thailand

• India

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

In case you need any specific business requirements, you can mention the same. We can customize the report based on the specific needs of the client.

