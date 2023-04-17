Electric Wheel Chair Market Demand is Set to Grow at a 6.80% CAGR Projected to Reach USD 6.43 Billion by 2030
Global Electric Wheelchair Market Research Report: Information By Types, By End-users, And By Region – Market Forecast Till 2030NEW YORK, USA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The electric wheelchair market refers to the industry that produces and sells motorized wheelchairs for people with mobility impairments. Electric wheelchairs are typically powered by rechargeable batteries and offer greater mobility and independence to individuals with disabilities.
The global market for electric wheelchair was valued at USD 4.05 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 6.43 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.80% during the forecast period.
Key Players
Some of the major players in the electric wheelchair market include Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical Limited, Pride Mobility Products Corp, Ottobock Healthcare GmbH, Permobil AB, Quantum Rehab, and Drive Medical Design & Manufacturing. These companies compete on factors such as product quality, price, and brand recognition to gain market share.
Market Segmentation
The wheelchair market can be segmented based on several factors, including type, technology, end-user, and geography. Here are the details of each segmentation:
Type: a) Manual Wheelchairs: These wheelchairs require physical effort to move and are operated by the user or an attendant pushing the wheelchair. They are lightweight, portable, and affordable. b) Electric Wheelchairs: These wheelchairs are powered by an electric motor and require little physical effort to move. They are operated by a joystick, switch, or other input devices, and offer more independence and freedom of movement for users.
Technology: a) Basic Wheelchairs: These are standard wheelchairs that have no additional features or accessories. b) Advanced Wheelchairs: These wheelchairs come with features like power-assisted driving, adjustable seating, reclining backrests, and other advanced features.
End-user: a) Homecare settings: These wheelchairs are designed for home use and are usually lightweight, portable, and easy to maneuver in tight spaces. b) Hospitals and clinics: These wheelchairs are designed for use in medical facilities and are usually more robust and durable than homecare wheelchairs. c) Others: Wheelchairs are also used by sportspeople and athletes, and also in commercial settings such as shopping malls, airports, and theme parks.
Geography: a) North America b) Europe c) Asia Pacific d) Latin America e) Middle East and Africa
Overall, the wheelchair market is a diverse industry with various types of wheelchairs and technologies to meet the specific needs of users. Different end-users require different features, and the market's segmentation reflects these varying needs.
Regional Analysis
The electric wheelchair market is a growing industry that is gaining traction due to increasing mobility issues among the elderly and disabled population. The market is segmented by region, with different factors affecting each region's growth and demand.
North America: The North American market is expected to continue its dominance due to high healthcare expenditure and aging population. The demand for electric wheelchairs is also driven by the prevalence of diseases like obesity and diabetes, which can cause mobility problems. The region is also home to several leading manufacturers of electric wheelchairs.
Europe: The European market is expected to grow steadily due to the increasing aging population and rising awareness of mobility assistance devices. The market is also driven by the presence of major manufacturers and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as power-assisted driving.
Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth due to the growing aging population and increasing disposable income. The region's demand is also driven by the increasing awareness of electric wheelchairs and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.
Latin America: The Latin American market is expected to grow due to the rising demand for electric wheelchairs from Brazil and Mexico, which have large elderly populations. The market is also driven by the increasing healthcare infrastructure and government initiatives to improve accessibility for the disabled.
Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa region is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for mobility assistance devices and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. The market is also driven by the improving healthcare infrastructure and government initiatives to promote accessibility for the disabled.
Overall, the electric wheelchair market is expected to continue growing due to the increasing aging population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and improving healthcare infrastructure. The market's growth and demand are expected to vary by region, with different factors affecting each region's growth trajectory.
