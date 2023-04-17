The Ultimate Guide to Dentures Market: Key Players, Trends and Forecasts 2031

Dentures Market -AMR

The dentures market was valued at $1.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dentures, also known as false teeth, are removable prosthetic devices that are used to replace missing teeth. They can be used to replace a few missing teeth or an entire set of teeth. Dentures have been used for centuries, and with advancements in technology and materials, modern dentures are more comfortable and functional than ever before.

The global dentures market is expected to grow significantly over the next few years due to an increase in the aging population, the rise in tooth loss, and an increase in awareness of oral health.

One of the major factors driving the growth of the dentures market is the increase in the aging population. As people age, they are more likely to experience tooth loss, and dentures become a viable option for replacing missing teeth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global population aged 60 years and older is expected to double by 2050, from 962 million in 2017 to 2.1 billion in 2050.

In addition to the aging population, the rise in tooth loss is also contributing to the growth of the dentures market. Tooth loss can occur due to a variety of reasons, including gum disease, injury, and tooth decay. According to the American College of Prosthodontists, 36 million Americans are missing all of their teeth, and 120 million Americans are missing at least one tooth.

Another factor driving the growth of the dentures market is the increase in awareness of oral health. With the availability of information on the internet, people are becoming more aware of the importance of oral health and the impact it can have on their overall health. This has led to an increase in demand for dental services, including dentures.

The dentures market is highly competitive, with several established players and many new entrants.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 -

• Amann Girrbach AG,

• Avadent, Coltene Holding AG,

• Dentsply Sirona,

• Huge Dental,

• Ivoclar Vivadent AG,

• Mitsui Chemicals,

• Modern Dental Group Limited,

• Shofu Inc.,

• VITA Zahnfabrik H.

• Rauter GmbH & Co. KG.

