Vertical Immersion Pumps Market Overview For 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Vertical Immersion Pumps Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the vertical immersion pumps market. As per TBRC’s vertical immersion pumps market forecast, the vertical immersion pumps global market is expected to grow to $3.95 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.4%.

The growing demand from various industries is expected to propel the demand for the vertical immersion pumps global market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest vertical immersion pumps market share. Major players in the vertical immersion pumps industry include KSB SE & Co. KGaA, ITT Inc., Ruhrpumpen Group, Castle Pumps, AxFlow Holding AB, Flowserve Corporation, North Ridge Pumps.

Vertical Immersion Pumps Market Segments

1) By Product Type: Line Shaft Pump (VS-4), Cantilever Pump (VS-5)

2) By Material: PP (GFR), PVDF, Cast Iron, Ductile Cast Iron, WCB, Other Materials

3) By Capacity: Up to 100 m3/hr; 100 to 500 m3/hr; 500 to 1000 m3/hr; Above 1000 m3/hr

4) By Application: Irrigation, Portable Water Supply, Water Cooling, Dewatering, Geothermal Well, Oils, Fuels, Lubricants Transfer, Other Applications

Vertical immersion pumps are a type of pumping technology that uses an elongated shaft contained in a column to separate the motor from the pump and keep it out of the fluid. Its major use is to replace pumps in tanks or pits that require flooding, suction, or priming.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Vertical Immersion Pumps Market Trends

4. Vertical Immersion Pumps Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Vertical Immersion Pumps Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

