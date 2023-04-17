Solder Materials Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Solder Materials Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Solder Materials Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the solder materials market. As per TBRC’s solder materials market forecast, the solder materials global market is expected to grow to $2.35 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.0%.

The increase in demand from the electronic industry is expected to propel the solder materials industry. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest solder materials industry share. Major players in the solder materials industry include Lucas-Milhaupt Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Senju Metal Industries Co. Ltd., Koki Company Limited, Indium Corporation.

Solder Materials Market Segments

1) By Product: Wire, Paste, Bar, Flux, Others

2) By Process: Wave/Reflow, Robotic, Screen Printing, Laser

3) By End-Use Industry: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Building, Others

Solder materials are metal alloys that are used in the soldering process. Soldering is a metal-joining operation in which solder is melted at extremely high temperatures to generate a strong bond.

