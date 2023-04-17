Digital Pathology Market Size (USD 17.91 Billion by 2030): Transforming Diagnostic Imaging and Healthcare Delivery

Digital Pathology Market Growth

Alarming rise in prevalence of chronic diseases and increase in number of teleconsultations are expected to notably contribute toward the growth Of Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Digital Pathology Market Size was Valued at 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟕𝟑𝟓.𝟕𝟓 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 and is Anticipated to Garner 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟕𝟗𝟏.𝟑𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, registering a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟑% from 2021 to 2030.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the Digital Pathology Market, including an in-depth analysis of market trends, key segments, investment opportunities, value chain analysis, regional landscape, and competitive scenarios. It offers valuable insights for established market players, new entrants, investors, and other stakeholders to devise effective strategies and make informed decisions to enhance their market position. The report is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to gain a deeper understanding of the Digital Pathology Market and its growth potential in the future.

𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐝𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐝𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫, 𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. 𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐦𝐛𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐝𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭. 𝐇𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐝𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐧𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

Digital pathology is an emerging technology in the field of pathology, where test results are converted into digital images for easy viewing, analysis, storage, and management of the collected data. This is expected to result in many advancements and upgradation of conventional pathology. It introduced whole slide imaging technologies, which enabled the digitalization of an entire specimen at diagnostic quality improves laboratory workflow. Digital pathology is rapidly gaining momentum as an essential technology with specific support for education, drug discovery & tissue based research, and practice of human pathology throughout the world. Thus, lack in number of pathologists globally is addressed by the use of digital pathology, which is the major benefit of this technology.

✅ 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• 3DHISTECH LTD

• Danaher Corporation

• Glencoe Software Inc.

• HAMAMTSU Photonics K.K

• Indica Labs Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V

• Nikon Corporation

• Roche

• VisoPharma A/S

• Perkinelmer Inc.

✅ 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

The global Digital pathology market is analyzed Product type, applications, end-users, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

BY PRODUCT

• Scanners

• Software

• Storage and Communication Systems

BY APPLICATION

• Teleconsultation

• Disease Diagnosis

• Drug Discovery

• Training & Education

BY END USER

• Educational

• Clinical

• Pharma & Biotech Companies

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering nearly half of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.6% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Key Findings of the Study

• On the basis of type, the scanners segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

• On the basis of application type, the disease diagnosis segment dominated the market in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• On the basis of end user, the pharma & biotech companies segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

• On the basis of region, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest 10.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

