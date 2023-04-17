IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Driving with Confidence: How Automotive Cybersecurity is Safeguarding the Future of Transportation

Automotive Cybersecurity

Depending on form, the automotive cybersecurity market is fragmented into in-vehicle, and external cloud services.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Offering, Security Type, Application, and Form: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global Automotive Cybersecurity market was valued at $7.23 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $32.41 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.6%.

Depending on form, the automotive cybersecurity market is fragmented into in-vehicle, and external cloud services. The in-vehicle segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020, owing to rise in demand for protecting in-vehicle communications from cyber-attacks on the automobile.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 impact on the global automotive cybersecurity market is unpredictable, and is expected to remain in force for a few years.
The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement stringent lockdown and ban import–export of raw materials items for most of 2020 & few months in 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials for manufacturing automobiles.
Moreover, nationwide lockdown forced parts manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.
Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development and fitting of modern automotive cybersecurity systems in connected cars
globally.

The key players that operate in the global Automotive Cybersecurity market include Aptiv PLC, Arilou Automotive Cybersecurity, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Guardknox, Harman International, Karamba Security, Robert Bosch GmbH, SafeRide Technologies, and Vector Informatik GmbH

Key Findings Of The Study

By offering, the software segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.
On the basis of security type, the application security segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.
On the basis of application, the ADAS and safety segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.
Depending on form, the external cloud services segment is projected to lead the global automotive cybersecurity market.
Region wise, Europe is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry


