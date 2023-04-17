Driving with Confidence: How Automotive Cybersecurity is Safeguarding the Future of Transportation

Automotive Cybersecurity

Depending on form, the automotive cybersecurity market is fragmented into in-vehicle, and external cloud services.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Offering, Security Type, Application, and Form: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global Automotive Cybersecurity market was valued at $7.23 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $32.41 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.6%.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9266

Depending on form, the automotive cybersecurity market is fragmented into in-vehicle, and external cloud services. The in-vehicle segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020, owing to rise in demand for protecting in-vehicle communications from cyber-attacks on the automobile.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 impact on the global automotive cybersecurity market is unpredictable, and is expected to remain in force for a few years.

The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement stringent lockdown and ban import–export of raw materials items for most of 2020 & few months in 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials for manufacturing automobiles.

Moreover, nationwide lockdown forced parts manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development and fitting of modern automotive cybersecurity systems in connected cars

globally.

𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁? 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝗲𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝘂𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9266

The key players that operate in the global Automotive Cybersecurity market include Aptiv PLC, Arilou Automotive Cybersecurity, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Guardknox, Harman International, Karamba Security, Robert Bosch GmbH, SafeRide Technologies, and Vector Informatik GmbH

Key Findings Of The Study

By offering, the software segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of security type, the application security segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

On the basis of application, the ADAS and safety segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

Depending on form, the external cloud services segment is projected to lead the global automotive cybersecurity market.

Region wise, Europe is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗮𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-cyber-security-market/purchase-options