Powering Flight: The Dynamic Role of Aircraft Actuators in Aviation Technology

The aircraft actuators market is segmented on the application, wing type, type, end use, and region.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Aircraft Actuators Market," The aircraft actuators market was valued at $14.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $24.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.

The aircraft actuators market is segmented on the application, wing type, type, end use, and region. The application segment is further divided as commercial aviation, military aviation, business & general aviation, and unmanned. By wing type, the market is classified into Fixed Wing, and Rotary Wing. On the basis of type, it is divided into Linear, and Rotary. By end use, it is segmented into line OEM, and aftermarket. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

There are prominent key factors that drive the growth of the aircraft actuators market such as rise in operations in the commercial aviation, and increase in demand from emerging regions. The market economy is also responsible for the growth of the aircraft actuators industry. Emerging countries in the region, such as India and China, are experiencing significant increases in civil aviation markets due to increased demand for air travel. Thus, the aerospace sector is witnessing prominent growth in these countries, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the aircraft actuators market.

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global aircraft actuator market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities, including those of aircraft actuators, which adversely impacted its demand.

In addition, reduction in flight travel among people and cancellation of both domestic and international flights in various countries further aggravated the impact on the market.

Furthermore, shortage of raw materials due to strict trade restrictions additionally impacted the growth of the market.

These restrictions were imposed by the government so as to curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

In 2021, Asia-Pacific region dominated the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. Initiatives taken by the governments toward the modernization of aviation sector and rise in air traffic in the region are expected to propel the growth of the aircraft actuators market during the forecast period.

The key players that operate in this aircraft actuators market are AMETEK, Inc., Astronics Corporation, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Eaton Corporation Plc, Honeywell International Inc, ITT Inc., Liebherr-International AG, MOOG Inc., Nabtesco Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Saab AB, Safran SA, Sitec Aerospace GmbH, Tamagawa Seiki Co., Ltd., and Woodward, Inc

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By application, the commercial aviation segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By wing type, the fixed wing segment is expected to register a significant aircraft actuator industry growth during the forecast period.

By type, the rotary segment is projected to lead the global aircraft actuators market

By end use, the OEM segment is projected to lead the global aircraft actuators market

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.