Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, April 17, 2023

OTTAWA, ON, April 16, 2023 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

National Capital Region, Canada


Private meetings


8:40 a.m.       

The Prime Minister will tour a research and development lab and meet with workers. He will be joined by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne, and the Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, Mary Ng.


Note for media:


9:00 a.m.       

The Prime Minister will make an innovation and technology jobs announcement. A media availability will follow. He will be joined by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne.


Notes for media:

  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 8:15 a.m.
  • Media interested in participating can contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca for details.

Montréal, Quebec


Personal


This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/16/c9895.html

