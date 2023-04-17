Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, April 17, 2023

There were 352 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,446 in the last 365 days.
OTTAWA, ON, April 16, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
Private meetings
8:40 a.m.
The Prime Minister will tour a research and development lab and meet with workers. He will be joined by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne, and the Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, Mary Ng.
Note for media:
9:00 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will make an innovation and technology jobs announcement. A media availability will follow. He will be joined by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne.
Notes for media:
Montréal, Quebec
Personal
