WCG MAGI Announces: Advance Pricing Ends April 21 for WCG MAGI Clinical Research Conference

Advance pricing ends April 21 for WCG MAGI Clinical Research Conference — 2023 East. This unique 3.5-day event connects more than 600 clinical research professionals who share a deep commitment to ensuring the quality, compliance, and efficiency of clinical research that is needed to advance the delivery of therapies and devices that impact patients' lives. Attendees include representatives from sites, pharma, biotech, CROs, academia, government, regulators, and vendors.

FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Long considered the best value in clinical research, WCG MAGI provides attendees access to more than 45 sessions addressing the biggest challenges in clinical trials and showcasing innovation that is igniting change throughout the industry. The best value in clinical research is at its best value now, with Advance pricing savings of $200 off registration.

Attendees will get best practices and actionable information over the course of 3.5 days, including:

Two must-hear keynote speeches

Ken Getz, MBA, executive director of the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development (CSDD), will share how the industry can improve innovation adoption with Innovation in Clinical Research: Why Does it Take Us So Long to Adopt New Solutions? And Jill Fisher, Ph.D., professor of social medicine, Center for Bioethics at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill will provide an unprecedented view of the intersection of racial inequalities with pharmaceutical testing with her keynote Race, Inequality and the Testing of New Pharmaceuticals.

Sam Srivastava, chief executive officer at WCG, will be lead conversations with thought leaders from research organizations, large and small Leaders will discuss issues facing clinical research today and offer guidance on what it takes to ignite change in the industry.

Value for every career stage

Whether new to the field or a long-term professional, WCG MAGI has what clinical trial professionals need, from mastering the fundamentals of ICH/FDA Good Clinical Practice (GCP) guidelines at the WCG MAGI GCP Pre-Conference Workshop to the tools and insights that can be put to use from experts and FDA officials about everything from human challenge trials to rare disease clinical trials.

Physical Workshop Details:

WCG MAGI Clinical Research Conference — 2023 East

Sunday, May 21 - Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Loews Philadelphia Hotel, Philadelphia, PA

https://wcg.swoogo.com/magi-east23

Tuition:

Physical All-Access Pass:

Advance: Register by April 21, 2023 — $1,495

After April 21, 2023 — $1,695

Full access to the event includes all workshops, panel discussions, sessions, meals, and exhibit hall access.

Preconference Workshops Only Pass — $345.00

Includes access to the preconference workshops on Sunday only. Lunch is included.

Exhibit Hall Only — $125.00

Includes access to the exhibit hall only. Lunch is not included.

Easy Ways to Register:

Online: https://wcg.swoogo.com/magi-east23

By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600

