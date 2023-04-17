Allin (ALLIN) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Allin (ALLIN) on April 14, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ALLIN/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





With its cutting-edge AI tools and managed services, Allin (ALLIN) helps its users unlock the full potential of AI technology to improve operations, reduce costs, and create new opportunities for growth. Its native token ALLIN has been listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on April 14, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Allin

Allin is a project that specializes in AI and its potential to transform the world. Its focus is on developing cutting-edge utilities and managed services that enable communities and projects to harness the full power of AI technology.

Using iteration and feedback, Allin aims to continually adapt to and improve on all aspects of the project to align with what the community deems valuable. Allin is building creative utilities and services on the blockchain, changing how people interact with the new paradigm of decentralised finance within the crypto space.

Allin understands that sustainable long-term prosperity along this journey entails transparency, visibility, integrity, and active community engagement. These factors become integral for any collection of individuals that are unified in the pursuit of making a difference.

The services of Allin combine cutting-edge AI technology with experienced professionals to provide comprehensive solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of user's business. These services include All In One AI Bot, an all-in-one Telegram bot which empowers user's community; ALLBOTS, unique one-of-a-kind digital assets, unlocking the full potential of Allin with NFTS for its users; and Allin DAPP/DEX, which enables users to influence the utilities growth. As Allin grows, so will its innovation and ambitions.

The idea for Allin originated with Lead Developer Rafdot, who is part of the STARL Metaverse Project. He has built a team of industry experts and experienced crypto enthusiasts to support the project's growth and success. The team continues to grow as the project develops, and with such a passionate team, Allin strives to help its community and clients achieve innovation and growth by utilizing advanced AI algorithms, data analytics, and machine learning techniques.

About ALLIN Token

Allin believes that success is best achieved through collaboration and inclusivity. That's why it has created an Ethereum-based token, called ALLIN, which brings people together in a supportive and engaging community.

Based on ERC-20, ALLIN has a total supply of 1 million (i.e., 1,000,000) tokens. It has a 4% buy/sell tax designed with progress in mind. The tariffs applied to the token ensure that development, growth and marketing to reward the community are all prioritised.

ALLIN token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on April 14, 2023, investors who are interested in Allin can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange right now.

