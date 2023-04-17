Racing Games Market Size, Demand, Growth Innovation, Trends, Region, Forecasts to 2030
Racing Games Market is expected to generate a market value of USD 13.64 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 11.6%.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Racing Games Industry: The Racing Games is driven by a rapidly evolving Next-Gen Gaming with a healthy CAGR of ~11.6% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.
Market Research Future Insights
According to MRFR analysis, the global " Racing Games market " is expected to register a CAGR of ~11.6% from 2022 to 2030 and hold a value of over USD 13.64 Billion by 2030.
The global racing games market is a segment of the video game industry that includes racing video games such as simulation, arcade, and open-world racing games. The market has experienced significant growth in recent years, and it is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2030.
Key players
Some of the top key market players are
- Guillemot Corporation S.A.
- Logitech
- The Code masters Software Company Ltd
- Nintendo
- RaceRoom Entertainment GmbH
- Sparco, Electronic Arts Inc.
- OpenWheeler, Microsoft
- SIMTECHPRO
The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the racing games market as the global lockdowns and restrictions on movement led to an increase in demand for indoor entertainment options. The pandemic also led to the cancellation of many real-world racing events, which further fueled the demand for virtual racing games. The growth in the market is expected to continue even after the pandemic as virtual racing games continue to gain popularity among gamers.
Regional Analysis
North America is the largest market for racing games, with the United States being the largest contributor to the region's revenue. The region's dominance is due to the high penetration of gaming consoles and the presence of major gaming companies. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by the increasing popularity of gaming and the growing penetration of smartphones and gaming consoles in the region. Europe is also a significant market for racing games, with countries such as the UK, Germany, and France being major contributors to the region's revenue.
Market Segmentation
The Global Racing Games market has been segmented into kind and application.
Based on Kind: Customer Type, Website game
Based on Applications: By the Use of Racing Simulators on PC and Mobile Devices
