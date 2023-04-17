Connected Enterprise Market Expected to Reach US$ 3,167.62 Billion by 2030 | CAGR 28.4% [PDF Version]
Market Research Future Insights
According to MRFR analysis, the Connected Enterprise Market is expected to register a CAGR of 28.4% from 2022to 2030and hold a value of over USD 3167.62 billion by 2030.
The Connected Enterprise Market refers to the use of technology and data to connect various parts of a business, such as its employees, customers, suppliers, and partners. The goal of a connected enterprise is to improve communication, collaboration, and efficiency across different departments and functions, ultimately leading to better decision-making and increased productivity.
Overall, the Connected Enterprise Market is driven by the growing demand for digital transformation and the need for businesses to stay competitive in an increasingly digital world.
The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the Connected Enterprise Market. The pandemic has forced many businesses to accelerate their digital transformation efforts in order to adapt to remote work and digital operations. This has led to increased demand for technologies such as cloud computing, collaboration tools, and virtual meeting platforms.
Key Players
Some of the key market players are:
Accelerite
Bosch GmbH
Cisco Systems
GE Digital
Honeywell International Inc
IBM
MindTree Ltd
PTC
Rockwell Automation Inc
UiPath
Regional Analysis
The largest region of the Connected Enterprise Market is North America, which includes the United States and Canada. This region is a leader in technology innovation and has a highly developed digital infrastructure, which has helped to drive the growth of the Connected Enterprise Market.
In North America, businesses in a range of industries have embraced digital transformation and are using technologies such as cloud computing, big data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT) to improve operations, increase efficiency, and drive innovation.
Market Segmentation
The Connected Enterprise Market has been segmented into type and end-user.
Based on the type, the market has been segmented into manufacturing execution systems, customer experience management, and enterprise infrastructure management.
Based on the end-user, the market has been segmented into IT and telecommunication, retail and e-commerce, BFSI, and healthcare.
