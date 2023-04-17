Camfil Air Quality Professionals Discuss Strategies Reducing Indoor Cigar Smoke Harm in New Resource

In a new resource, Camfil air quality professionals explain the rising prevalence of cigar smoking in cigar rooms and how to prevent harm from secondhand smoke in these spaces.

In a new resource, Camfil air quality professionals explain the rising prevalence of cigar smoking in cigar rooms and other public leisure settings, and how to prevent harm from secondhand smoke in these spaces.

“Indoor air pollution has become a silent but deadly killer, and we need to take action to protect ourselves and our loved ones,” says Steve Smith, an experienced air filtration professional at Camfil, “With Camfil’s City M air purifier, we can reduce the risk of respiratory illnesses and improve the quality of our indoor air.”

The article discusses:

What pollutants are found in cigar smoke?

What are the health effects of secondhand smoke from cigars?

How do you choose the right filter for indoor cigar smoke?

About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That’s why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – we consider the impact of what we do on people and on the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less and find better ways – so we can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 31​ manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35+ countries, and about 5,200 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and in communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us/

