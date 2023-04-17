ServiceM8 initiative hits $1 million of iPhones for tradies

DARWIN, Australia, April 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ServiceM8, the job management app for trade contractors & service businesses, today celebrates the milestone of $1 million in iPhones for small businesses through their 'Upgrade to iPhone' initiative.

Sponsored by ServiceM8's Small Business Fund, the initiative was created to help trade contractors and service businesses invest in the latest mobile technology and harness the power of ServiceM8 to boost their productivity, communication and service. Participating businesses simply subscribe to a ServiceM8 plan and purchase up to five iPhones, to get the equivalent value in ServiceM8 account credit, saving them thousands.

"We're really stoked to have helped get a million dollars' worth of iPhones into tradies' hands, upgrading their businesses to the best smartphones and job management software," said Ben Ford, CEO at ServiceM8. "When you have a mobile team and all work independently, investing in mobile technology is an absolute must. Quality smartphones, job management software and connectivity are crucial for success in field service. We created this initiative to demonstrate this belief of ours, and actually co-invest with our customers to help them succeed."

Asked whether the initiative would continue after hitting its budget, Mr Ford said "It's been really popular! We're proud of the difference it's made for small business owners, and want to keep this assistance going. So, I'm happy to announce we're extending our budget for the Upgrade to iPhone initiative to $2 million dollars."

ServiceM8 is well known for its commitment and focus on customer success, a notable example being their app's long-term exclusivity to iOS devices, enabling them to make the best possible solution for their customers, without compromise. ServiceM8's latest app features AI-based time tracking, image text recognition, and Room Scan — the ability to scan a client's space into an interactive, three dimensional model.

Details of ServiceM8's extended Upgrade to iPhone initiative can be found on their website at www.servicem8.com

