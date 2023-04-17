XPENG Presents Next-Gen Technology Architecture – SEPA2.0

There were 313 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,383 in the last 365 days.
Scalable Smart EV Architecture Increases R&D Efficiency with Significant Cost Saving
XPeng Inc. (("XPENG" or the "Company, NYSE:XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle ("Smart EV") company, today unveiled its next-generation end-to-end integrated technology architecture SEPA2.0, which sets the foundation for future production models.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230416005077/en/
SEPA2.0 (Smart Electric Platform Architecture) brings a series of more advanced architectural solutions, from XPENG's in-house development autonomous driving software to vehicle engineering. It will shorten future models' R&D cycle by 20%, significantly optimizing R&D efficiency. 80% of architectural components will be compatible with new models, enabling XPENG to meet diverse customer needs at optimized costs.
SEPA2.0 is adaptable and flexible with multiple vehicle platforms for wheelbases between 1,800mm and 3,200mm and scalable to support a variety of vehicle types, including sedan, coupe, hatchback, wagon, SUV, MPV and pickup truck. On April 18, the first new production model built on SEPA2.0, XPENG G6 Ultra Smart Coupe SUV, will debut at Auto Shanghai 2023.
"We envision that this evolutionary intelligent architecture will lead smart EV technology development for the next three years. It will make rapid advancements in technology available for our customers as standard, with faster software upgrades, stunning cost savings and elevated product experience," said He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of XPENG. "Ultimately, SEPA2.0 will architecturally empower us in our ongoing quest to redefine mobility experience with compelling value, superb comfort and rich infotainment."
English replay of XPENG SEPA2.0 Press Briefing: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ed99lGrtxn0
XPENG SEPA2.0 visual library: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1q1ZKsHv2V2vVoEUIXXWQ5pGrBbRBIlNA
XPENG SEPA2.0 smart manufacturing video: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1dF5sH5UdcP-ggyR-sVWFdwtFZTpDafhO
Intelligent Architecture to Accelerate Smart Technology Inclusion
Architecture-based Solutions to Boost Charging Efficiency
Advanced Manufacturing Capabilities
About XPENG
XPENG is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers' mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including the powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. The Company's Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://heyXPENG.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about XPENG's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: XPENG's goals and strategies; XPENG's expansion plans; XPENG's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the trends in, and size of, China's EV market; XPENG's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; XPENG's expectations regarding its relationships with customers, contract manufacturers, suppliers, third-party service providers, strategic partners and other stakeholders; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in XPENG's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and XPENG does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230416005077/en/