Federal Court Orders 8 Year Old Returned to Colombia in High Stakes International Kidnapping Case

Federal Court Orders 8 Year Old Child Returned to Colombia
NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A two year saga of parental child abduction and court proceedings came to at least an interim resolution last week when the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York granted a father’s request and ordered that his 8-year old son be returned to his home country of Colombia. The father was represented by Neil J. Saltzman, a New York City attorney specializing in sensitive International family law matters.
The father brought his case under the Hague Convention on Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction, an treaty to which over one hundred countries including the United States and Colombia are parties.
“We are grateful that the Court applied appropriate legal standards in his consideration of the evidence, and that it reached the appropriate legal conclusion,” said Neil Saltzman, attorney for the father.
The fact-sensitive proceeding hinged on the mother's allegation that she was a victim of domestic violence and that the child would be exposed to a grave risk of harm were he to be returned to Colombia. After hearing the evidence at trial the Court rejected this allegation and ordered that the child be returned to Colombia without condition.
Mr. Neil Saltzman handles sensitive international matters around the world for private clients, including those related to the Hague Convention, international parental kidnapping, relocation, agreements, and enforcement. He is admitted to practice in both the United States and Israel. Mr. Saltzman is also available to provide relevant expert testimony and consulting services to other members of the bar.
The case: 21 cv 5418 Saavedra v. Montoya, US District Court E.D.N.Y. (April 12, 2023).
