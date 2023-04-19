Unlock the Power of Database Managed Services with Fortified: Meet Fortified at ACI-NA 2023 Airports@Work Conference

Fortified provides database consulting and database managed services The Fortified WISdom™ platform enables users to quickly see the health and performance of your environment through industry-first KPIs for Performance, Efficiency, Capabilities and Resource Health

Fortified enables airports to maximize and optimize database investments, performance, scalability, and capabilities like BI to enhance airport operations.

DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 Airports Council International-North America Airports@Work Conference takes place in Seattle from April 24 to 27. As a premier gathering for airport professionals, the event discusses the complex aspects of airport operations, including safety, security, environment, technology, and technical affairs.

In today’s digital age, effective database management is crucial as it enables the generation of valuable insights that inform decision-making, support strategic planning, and drive innovation. However, managing large volumes of data can be time-consuming and challenging in complex technology environments like airports.

Database management technology and practices are constantly evolving, which is where database consultants and managed service providers like Fortified are critical. Well-managed data allows airports to identify and resolve database performance bottlenecks, tune queries, and implement best practices for database configuration, resulting in reduced downtime, faster response times, improved experiences, more real-time visibility into operations and maximized IT database infrastructure investments.

Database consultants and managed database service providers enable airports to realize their IT investments, acting as a catalyst to scale technology while reducing delays, downtimes, and technical debt. And because databases are working smarter and more efficiently, it positively influences airport operations and passenger experience as airports can make more informed decisions using accurate, reliable, safe, and timely information.

"Our team looks forward to engaging with airport professionals on how to maximize data management and security, optimize resource utilization, and minimize downtime," said Chad Timms, COO at Fortified.

About Fortified

Fortified is a full-stack IT partner specializing in customized database managed services and consulting to businesses, partners, and organizations worldwide. With two decades of experience providing database managed services, maintenance, and consulting, Fortified leverages analytics and automation to stabilize systems and take on database monitoring and management responsibilities, allowing clients to focus on their business. With expertise in Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle, MySQL, PostgreSQL, Power BI, and other data management solutions, Fortified builds engagements that deliver results, insights, and savings.

Fortified has helped customers across various industries to improve user experiences, migrate mission-critical applications to the Cloud, maximize database infrastructure and investment, and deliver cost savings. For example, a large financial firm responsible for over $35 billion in assets wanted to modernize its SQL Server data estate and migrate its servers to the Cloud. This required a highly available and scalable ecosystem to handle varying workloads and global demand. A data tier assessment revealed the need to optimize their data ecosystem before migration. Fortified provided a stable environment and completed the migration to the Cloud, reducing the number of on-premises servers from 100 to 25 while saving the firm $65,000 monthly in cloud expenses and $2.3 million in licensing fees over three years.