LONGi Hi-MO 5m Panels Showcased on Open Homes Australia, Episode 5

In the latest episode of Open Homes Australia, viewers were whisked away to Cashmere in Queensland, where host Carlene Duffy took us on a tour of a stunning home nestled on a sprawling 22-acre property. This incredible home features a solar system with LONGi solar panels, drastically reducing the home’s carbon footprint. The original house has undergone a remarkable transformation, with updates to the façade, roof tiles, and interior to meet the needs of the homeowners and give the home a modern and resort-style feel.

Resort-style property

Upon arrival, visitors are greeted by a grand circular driveway complete with a drive-through portico, reminiscent of a luxury resort. The contemporary finishes throughout the home, with tones of dark navy, light wood, white, and black, exude a Hampton’s inspired design, creating a relaxed and inviting atmosphere. One of the standout features of the home is the large swimming pool, which gives the impression of stepping into a holiday retreat. The outdoor entertainment space is a true entertainer’s dream, boasting a spacious alfresco area with multiple entertaining spaces and a newly resurfaced pool, perfect for hosting gatherings and enjoying the Queensland weather.

Cashmere 22 acre property Birdseye view Drive through portico entrance Luxurious kitchen Entertainer’s dream

Inside, the home boasts four bedrooms, each with its own ensuite, along with a luxurious kitchen, dining area, lounge room, and a games room. The kitchen includes a butler’s pantry that was cleverly converted from an existing study, providing ample storage and functionality. Newly installed skylights flood the once dark and artificially lit rooms with natural light, creating bright and open spaces that are both welcoming and energy efficient.

Longi solar-powered home

One of the most impressive features of this home is its solar power system, installed by Solar Uptime, utilising LONGi Hi-MO 5m solar panels. With a whopping 40kW capacity, the high-efficiency panels are strategically placed across the various roof spaces of the home’s garages to maximise energy generation. As the world’s largest solar panel manufacturer, LONGi’s panels are known for their versatility in all weather conditions, making them ideal for Australian homes. The solar PV system not only allows the homeowners to effectively live off-grid, thanks to its size but also remains connected to the grid, ensuring a constant and reliable power supply.

The transformation of this grand home in Cashmere, Queensland is truly remarkable. From its resort-style entrance to its contemporary finishes and impressive solar power system, this home is a perfect blend of luxury, functionality, and sustainability. The updates and renovations have turned it into a modern haven that reflects the needs and lifestyle of its owners, making it a true showpiece of Queensland living.

You can catch encores of this episode, as well as all new episodes of Open Homes Australia, on channel 9Life.