Pohnpei State Senator promotes Sustainable Tourism at PATA Micronesia Chapter

Pohnpei State Senator, Brian P. Etscheit attended the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Micronesia Chapter Summit on 10th March 2023 in Palau to promote the warmth of One Micronesia and the notable islands of Pohnpei connected by clean oceans and its unique history, culture, and natural attractions.

Pohnpei, the second biggest delegation at the Summit, comprised of Floor Leader Senator Hudson Abraham, Madam Senator Sandilina Lekka, Director of Resources & Development, Hubert Yamada, Chief of Tourism Kukulynn Galen and Marketing Specialist Acer Apis.

Senator Etscheit reiterated that the COVID-19 pandemic had devastating impacts on many lives especially for Small Islands State Territories. He also added that the pandemic helped the environment greatly since it let nature recuperate and provided the opportunity for the tourism industry to refocus on sustainable tourism practices and protect the environment.

The Pohnpei delegation intend to develop a comprehensive Tourism Strategy that highlights the different experiences and attractions that Micronesia has to offer through collaboration with industry professionals.

“By moving forward and always remembering the history, culture our traditions and our past we can ensure our future for our children and the generations to come. This is the Island way.” Senator Brian Etscheit informed the meeting.

The Senator extended his gratitude to the host country, Palau and highlighted the significance of the partnership between Pohnpei, PATA and the Palau Visitors Authority to promote tourism in the sub-region.

Source: Island Times Palau

Photo Credits: Oceania TV News – Facebook Page