The FSM continues commitment to reaching the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030

Ratified in 1978, the Constitution of the Federated States of Micronesia states that “We affirm our common wish to live together in peace and harmony, to preserve the heritage of the past, and to protect the promise of the future. To become the proud guardian of our own islands, now and forever”. This reaffirms that sustainability is not new and has always been an integral part of the Micronesian culture and vision for development.

Acknowledging the importance of achieving the SDGs by 2030, the FSM is taking steps towards renewing its commitment to sustainable development. Part of this process involves reflecting on its Strategic Development Plan 2004 – 2023 (SDP) in preparation for the new planning period.

The SDP 2004-2023 prioritised economic growth and self-reliance and was developed in alignment with the SDGs by recognising private sector development in sustaining the economy in the long term, reducing the country’s over-dependence on overseas grants and safeguarding its natural resources. This saw concerted efforts in creating a conducive and business-enabling environment for the private sector to prosper.

Tourism was identified a key development sector with much to offer visitors in terms of physical attraction, quality marine tourism experiences and terrestrial points of interest including beautiful scenery, jungle, plant and birdlife. FSM is also home to world famous historical and heritage sites.

In 2011, the FSM Congress adopted its Trade Policy to encourage and facilitate local and foreign direct investment in its sectors, including sustainable tourism.

As the SDP comes to an end this year, the FSM Government is partnering with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat in reviewing its national progress, a timely exercise that will inform future sustainable development priorities. This is critical as Pacific and global efforts heighten in meeting the SDGs by 2030.

Source:

Federated States of Micronesia Environment Data Portal

United Nations SDGs

Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat