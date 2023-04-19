Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,306 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,458 in the last 365 days.

The National Federation of the Blind of Idaho Launches Three Public Service Announcements

The PSAs address the topics of changing vision, connecting to the community, and how families with people who are blind are the same as all other families.

We are changing what it means to be blind.”
— President Kenneth Jernigan
BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "We are excited to launch our PSAs and to share the stories of people who are blind with the public," said Kevin Pirnie, Communications Director for the NFBI. "We want to help raise awareness about the challenges faced by people who are blind and visually impaired, and provide resources for those who are in need of support. We also want to show the world that families with people who are blind are just like any other family."

The PSAs can be accessed at https://nfbidaho.org/psas.

The National Federation of the Blind of Idaho is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of people who are blind and visually impaired. For more information, contact Kevin Pirnie, Communications Director, at (208) 206-1181, or visit their website at https://nfbidaho.org.

Kevin Pirnie
National Federation of the Blind of Idaho
+1 208-258-9577
media@nfbidaho.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube

Connect With the Blind Community

You just read:

The National Federation of the Blind of Idaho Launches Three Public Service Announcements

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more