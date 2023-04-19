The National Federation of the Blind of Idaho Launches Three Public Service Announcements

The PSAs address the topics of changing vision, connecting to the community, and how families with people who are blind are the same as all other families.
We are changing what it means to be blind.”
— President Kenneth Jernigan
BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "We are excited to launch our PSAs and to share the stories of people who are blind with the public," said Kevin Pirnie, Communications Director for the NFBI. "We want to help raise awareness about the challenges faced by people who are blind and visually impaired, and provide resources for those who are in need of support. We also want to show the world that families with people who are blind are just like any other family."
