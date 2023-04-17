New Haven Barracks / DUI #4

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B5001079

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Anthony

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 04/16/23 @ 17:26 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 & Fern Lake Rd., Leicester, VT

VIOLATION(S):





-DUI #4





ACCUSED: Philip Letourneau

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/16/23 at approximately 17:26 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after an observed motor vehicle violation near the intersection of US Route 7 & Fern Lake Rd. in the Town of Leicester.





The operator was identified as Philip Letourneau (55) of Brandon, VT. While speaking with Letourneau, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Letourneau was screened and subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.







Letourneau was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and later released with a citation for the above violation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/01/23 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.