New Haven Barracks / DUI #4 *CORRECTED*

There were 301 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,357 in the last 365 days.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE - CORRECTED
CASE#: 23B5001400
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Anthony
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 04/16/23 @ 17:26 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 & Fern Lake Rd., Leicester, VT
VIOLATION(S):
-DUI #4
ACCUSED: Philip Letourneau
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/16/23 at approximately 17:26 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after an observed motor vehicle violation near the intersection of US Route 7 & Fern Lake Rd. in the Town of Leicester.
The operator was identified as Philip Letourneau (55) of Brandon, VT. While speaking with Letourneau, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Letourneau was screened and subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.
Letourneau was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and later released with a citation for the above violation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/01/23 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time