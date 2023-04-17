Zetta Genomics secures £1.9 million in second round seed funding to configure for scale, delivery and innovation

Zetta Genomics' international office in Valencia, Spain
Zetta Genomics' UK team at the Cambridge office opening
Global healthtech investors signal confidence as genomics data technology start-up accelerates growth.
CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fast-scaling genomic data technology company, Zetta Genomics, has secured £1.9 million in a second seed funding round. New investment comes from existing VC backers as the company configures for Series A funding. The successful close demonstrates ongoing confidence in Zetta Genomics and its transformational XetaBase platform – to unlock the improved research, medical and healthcare outcomes of genomics at scale.
World-class healthtech investment
Zetta Genomics’ latest funding sees fresh commitments from first round global investors – some of the most innovative and successful healthtech VCs in the world. Lead investor Nina Capital is joined by APEX Ventures and Cambridge Enterprise, the innovation arm of the University of Cambridge.
Zetta Genomics CEO, Mark Bailey, said, “Today’s seed funding exceeded our initial ask, showing the excitement building around Zetta Genomics’ game changing XetaBase data analytics platform. We now have the strategic headroom to configure for growth – to scale our technologies, enhance customer focus, and create a cycle of ongoing product innovation. This investment sees us one step closer to realising predictive, precision genomics – transforming research, healthcare and the lives of millions.”
Scale, deliver and innovate
Second round funding ideally positions Zetta Genomics for growth as it approaches Series A funding in 2024 – to:
- encompass 500,000 genomes under management;
- configure customer success capabilities – to continue excellence in delivery while capturing and focusing on fast-evolving customer priorities;
- deepen bioinformatics and translation expertise;
- build out engineering capabilities to ensure a continuous cycle of innovation, development and delivery;
- Continue to grow internationally, with an initial focus on the UK, US and Spain.
Marc Subirats, Partner at Nina Capital, said, “Zetta Genomics is a company in the right place at the right time with the right technology. Genomic-enabled predictive and precision medicine promises uniquely targeted research, therapeutics and care. Preventing avoidable conditions and treating disease efficiently and effectively, we will see radical improvements not just in health, but health economics. It is a future that depends on transformational genomic data management and analytics – and Zetta Genomics is uniquely positioned to deliver.”
Accelerate momentum
The latest £1.9 million investment accelerates momentum and builds on Zetta Genomics’ £2.5 million first seed round secured in February 2022. In just 13 months, the company has:
- attracted global leadership talent – including CEO Mark Bailey;
- grown headcount from five to 30;
- opened new headquarters in Cambridge UK and an office in Valencia, Spain;
- expanded genomes under management to over 120,000;
- progressed towards CA, CE and ISO 20000-1 certification;
- met an ambitious £800,000 revenue target;
- built out strategic partnerships with industry leaders including Microsoft, Fujitsu and Syneos.
Dr. Elaine Loukes, Investment Director at Cambridge University, said, “Cambridge Enterprise is committed to developing and investing in high-impact technologies emerging from the University of Cambridge. It was apparent from our early meetings with the founder, Ignacio Medina, that Zetta Genomics was developing not only a high-impact technology, but a paradigm-shifting one. By helping to enable the era of genomic medicine, we believe the Zetta platform has the potential to improve health outcomes for millions of people around the world in the next few years. We are delighted to see the strong progress the company has made and very much look forward to continuing to support them”.
To find out more about Zetta Genomics and the XetaBase genomic data management and analytics platform, please contact info@zettagenomics.com.
About Zetta Genomics
Zetta Genomics unleashes the power of precision medicine to improve health outcomes for millions of patients around the world.
Founded in 2017, Zetta Genomics is a fast-scaling genomic data technology company headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with offices in Valencia, Spain. A spin-out from the University of Cambridge and Genomics England, Zetta Genomics concentrates genomic, big data and start-up expertise to deliver data management fit for the precision medicine era.
The company’s XetaBase genomic data management platform simplifies tertiary genomic data analysis – aggregating, indexing and enriching secondary data at scale and speed – to accelerate discovery, diagnosis and the delivery of genomic medicine.
APEX Ventures and APEX Medical
APEX Medical invests in promising early-stage companies in the healthcare sector that are enabled by novel technologies and driven by exceptionally skilled founders. It is the third fund from APEX Ventures and focuses on medical deep-tech companies with defendable intellectual property across Europe. Since launching in January 2020, the APEX Medical fund has invested in 16 startups across digital pathology, radiology, genomics, space tech, in-silico trials and neurology. The fund's medical expertise and medical track record are well-known across Europe.
APEX Ventures is a European venture capital firm focusing on deep tech companies. The team act not only as investors but also as company builders with a mission to support the most talented startup teams in building global market leaders. The team is based in Vienna and Frankfurt. www.apex.ventures
Cambridge Enterprise
Part of the University of Cambridge, Cambridge Enterprise supports academics, researchers, staff and students in achieving knowledge transfer and research impact. We do this by helping innovators, experts and entrepreneurs use commercial avenues to develop their ideas and expertise for the benefit of society, the economy, themselves and the University.
Liaising with organisations both locally and globally, we offer expert advice and support in commercialisation and social enterprise, including help with academic consultancy services, the protection, development and licensing of ideas, new company and social enterprise creation, and seed funding. www.enterprise.cam.ac.uk
Nina Capital
Nina Capital is a European venture capital firm focused on early-stage investments in health technology companies. The company invests in need-driven founders inspired by a vision for the future in which data, computing, IoT and deep technologies deliver meaningful outcomes and insight for improving health and the provision of care. www.nina.capital
