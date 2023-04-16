Arrest Made in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 1100 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Sunday, April 16, 2023, in the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 12:25 am, the suspect gained entry into an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. CCN: 23-058-911

On Sunday, April 16, 2023, 27-year-old Michael Dunbar, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

After further investigation, he was also charged in the below offenses that occurred at the same location:

Burglary Two on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. CCN: 23-051-965

Unlawful Entry on Wednesday, April 8, 2023. CCN: 23-054-383