The International Association for Suicide Prevention to host a Pan-American Conferences from 2024

The International Association for Suicide Prevention to host a Pan-American Conferences from 2024WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) is pleased to announce the introduction of a Pan-American Conference to the suite of conferences, congress and events that take place globally.
IASP Congresses and conferences aim to provide a collaborative opportunity for shared learning and expert thinking related to suicide and suicide prevention, bringing together a diverse community of academics, researchers, practitioners, lived experience, and all associated with suicide prevention or working within suicide prevention related topics.
The Pan-American Conference is a development of the IASP Caribbean Symposium which originated in Suriname in 2013 and continued biennially to the IASP Caribbean Symposium in Trinidad and Tobago in 2019. Establishing a biennial regional conference across the Pan American (North, Central and South) region acknowledges the need to expand opportunities for shared learning in suicide prevention and enables IASP to continue servicing members and delegates in the Pan-American region with a full conference program for our multi sectoral audiences.
IASPs first Pan-American Conference will take place in Orlando, Florida from 9-11th November 2024.
The 2024 conference will follow the 11th Asia Pacific Conference of the International Association for Suicide Prevention that will take place in Bangkok, Thailand in May 2024.
The International Association for Suicide Prevention
The International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) leads the global effort in suicide prevention having developed an effective forum that is proactive in creating strong collaborative partnerships and promoting evidence-based action in order to reduce the incidence of suicide and suicidal behaviour (www.iasp.info). Established in 1960, IASP is the largest international association dedicated to suicide prevention and to the alleviation of the effects of suicide and collaborates closely with relevant international organisations.
Important note: Journalists reporting on this event are advised to include information on relevant help lines and websites. The following website provides details of Crisis Centres around the globe: https://www.iasp.info/resources/Crisis_Centres/
General guidance for communicating about suicide:
https://www.iasp.info/languageguidelines/
