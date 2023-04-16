Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault / Unlawful restraint 2nd deg.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1002595

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Acevedo

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 04/15/2023 - approximately 12:30 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Spring Hill Road, Guilford, VT, 05301

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and unlawful restraint 2nd degree

ACCUSED: Christian Austin

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guilford, VT, 05301

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/15/2023, at approximately 12:49 PM, the Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks received a report of a domestic assault. Subsequent investigation with the complainant led to arresting Christian Austin, 27, for the stated above offenses on 04/16/2023. Austin was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility, under a $2,500.00 bail. Austin was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Court, Windham Division on 04/17/2023 at 12:30 PM.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/17/2023 - 12:30 PM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Court, Windham Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $2,500. 00

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.