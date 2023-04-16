Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 266 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,368 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault / Unlawful restraint 2nd deg.

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B1002595

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Acevedo                             

STATION: Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 04/15/2023 - approximately 12:30 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Spring Hill Road, Guilford, VT, 05301

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and unlawful restraint 2nd degree

 

ACCUSED: Christian Austin                                               

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guilford, VT, 05301

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/15/2023, at approximately 12:49 PM, the Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks received a report of a domestic assault. Subsequent investigation with the complainant led to arresting Christian Austin, 27, for the stated above offenses on 04/16/2023. Austin was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility, under a $2,500.00 bail. Austin was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Court, Windham Division on 04/17/2023 at 12:30 PM.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/17/2023 - 12:30 PM           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Court, Windham Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility  

BAIL: $2,500. 00

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault / Unlawful restraint 2nd deg.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more