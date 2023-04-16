Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault / Unlawful restraint 2nd deg.

There were 266 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,368 in the last 365 days.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1002595
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Acevedo
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 04/15/2023 - approximately 12:30 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Spring Hill Road, Guilford, VT, 05301
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and unlawful restraint 2nd degree
ACCUSED: Christian Austin
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guilford, VT, 05301
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/15/2023, at approximately 12:49 PM, the Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks received a report of a domestic assault. Subsequent investigation with the complainant led to arresting Christian Austin, 27, for the stated above offenses on 04/16/2023. Austin was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility, under a $2,500.00 bail. Austin was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Court, Windham Division on 04/17/2023 at 12:30 PM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/17/2023 - 12:30 PM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Court, Windham Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $2,500. 00
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.