Ranger Ready Repellents Announces Partnerships to Prevent Tick and Mosquito Bites

NORWALK, Conn., April 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ranger Ready Repellents has taken its mission to prevent tick and mosquito bites to task by sponsoring non-profit organizations that beautify America. The company is now partnering with multiple affiliates of Keep America Beautiful, a non-profit organization that supports volunteers who clear millions of miles of trails, forests, rivers, beaches and lakes. Ranger Ready's goal is to protect those hundreds of thousands of enthusiastic volunteers from biting insects while they maintain our scenic environments for all to enjoy.

"Working the front lines to keep our public lands cleaned up means volunteers are exposed to lots of ticks and biting insects," said Chris L. Fuentes, Founder and CEO of Ranger Ready Repellents.

Ranger Ready's new partners include Keep Florida Beautiful, Keep Massachusetts Beautiful, Keep Ohio Beautiful, Keep Arkansas Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, who will all now be able to provide Ranger Ready Repellents on-site at clean-ups to protect their volunteers. Further, Ranger Ready is providing discounts to volunteers as well as donating 10% of sales from each partnership back to the associated non-profit - ‒It's a win for all.– noted Fuentes.

This expanded program is an extension of Ranger Ready's supplying Pennsylvania State Park's employees with safe and effective protection. Following a successful pilot program with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful in 2022, both programs are being offered to states nationwide.

Non-Profit organizations dedicated to cleaning up public lands may qualify to participate in Ranger Ready's Earth Day Volunteer's Program, where the company donates repellents to protect volunteers during Earth Day cleanup events across the U.S. Non-profit organizations may register to participate in Ranger Ready's Earth Day Program by emailing info@rangerready.com.

About Ranger Ready Repellents

Ranger Ready Repellents is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ranger Ready, Inc., a privately held company founded in Norwalk, Connecticut. The company's mission is to prevent tick and mosquito bites. Ranger Ready offers safe, effective repellents that are EPA registered and proven to work. All of Ranger Ready's products are made in the U.S.A. using earth-friendly, recyclable packaging. Visit www.rangerready.com for more information or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.

