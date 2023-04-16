Adela presents data demonstrating strong detection of 12 cancer types at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2023

Adela's platform demonstrated strong detection for early stage cancers

FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adela, Inc. presented data today demonstrating the ability of its genome-wide methylome enrichment platform to detect a broad set of diverse cancers in early stages (stage I and II), when treatment can be most effective. These results were presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023, and were selected for inclusion in the AACR Annual Meeting press program. The results demonstrate the potential for use of the platform for multi-cancer early detection in a screening setting. Strong detection of early-stage cancers with low amounts of circulating tumor DNA is also promising for applications to guide treatment decision-making and monitor for recurrence among patients who have completed curative-intent treatment for cancer.

"We are highly encouraged by these results which build upon the substantial body of peer-reviewed evidence for Adela's platform," said Dr. Anne-Renee Hartman, Chief Medical Officer of Adela. "This analysis provides an early indication that Adela's approach - which efficiently leverages information from the whole methylome and preserves it during sequencing – can be applied to the detection of many types of cancer in early stages, when outcomes can be most impacted."

The cancers included in this analysis are bladder, breast, colorectal, endometrial, esophageal, head & neck, hepatobiliary, lung, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and renal. The study cohort is comprised of cancer cases (individuals with newly diagnosed treatment-naïve cancer) and age- and gender-matched non-cancer controls from multiple biobanks. The data presented are from an interim training readout.

Cancer cases were distinguished from controls with an area under the curve (AUC) of 0.94, with AUCs for individual cancer types ranging from 0.89 to 0.99. The AUCs by stage were: 0.92 (stage I), 0.95 (stage II), 0.95 (stage III), and 0.97 (stage IV).

"The presentation of these results, demonstrating the platform's strong ability to distinguish between cancer cases and controls in multiple different cancer types is an important step forward in the development of Adela's platform," said Dr. Daniel De Carvalho, Chief Scientific Officer of Adela.

Adela's genome-wide methylome enrichment platform has the potential to detect early-stage disease with best-in-class performance because of the breadth of information captured through the whole methylome approach. The platform specifically isolates the highly informative (methylated) regions of the genome, enabling it to more efficiently capture broad genomic information and preserve it for sequencing compared to other platforms that use enzymatic or chemical treatment (bisulfite conversion). The platform's potential advantage in detecting early-stage disease enables applications in both multi-cancer early detection and cancer management, including minimal residual disease (MRD) detection and disease monitoring.

Adela is currently enrolling over 5,000 participants in a prospective, observational, case-control study (CAMPERR) at multiple centers across the United States. The study is enrolling participants with types of cancer that represent >90% of cancer incidence and >85% of cancer mortality1, as well as age- and gender-matched controls without a diagnosis of cancer. The study includes longitudinal sampling on a subset of participants to support development of Adela's platform for measuring MRD and detecting recurrence.

Presentation Details

Park, Ben MD, PhD et al.2 Development of a Genome-Wide Methylome Enrichment Platform for Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED)

Abstract number: 1030

Session date and time: Sunday Apr 16, 2023 1:30 - 5:00 PM ET

Location: Section 42 Poster Board Number 7

About Adela

Adela is focused on the detection and monitoring of cancer and other high-morbidity, high-mortality conditions through a routine blood test. The company's proprietary genome-wide methylome enrichment platform captures information from small quantities of cell-free DNA and applies machine learning to detect, monitor, and classify underlying disease. The platform specifically isolates the highly informative (methylated) regions of the genome through a high-affinity enrichment process, enabling it to more efficiently capture broad genomic information and preserve it for sequencing compared to other platforms that use enzymatic or chemical treatment (bisulfite conversion). The technology is initially being developed for use across the cancer continuum for detection and management, and in the future will be applied to other conditions beyond cancer. Adela's investors are F-Prime Capital, OrbiMed, Deerfield Management, Decheng Capital, and RA Capital Management. Find more information at adelabio.com.

