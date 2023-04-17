XOOCITY: Revolutionizing the Shopping Experience with Virtual 3D Stores in the HK Metaverse

XOOCITY is leading the way in the virtual 3D shopping revolution and is set to revolutionize the way people engage with virtual environments.

HONG KONG , HK, PRC , April 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hong Kong-based metaverse, XOOCITY, has revolutionized the way we shop with its virtual 3D stores. The rise of virtual reality and augmented reality has transformed the shopping experience, and XOOCITY is leading the way in this revolution. As the world becomes increasingly digitized, shopping is no longer limited to physical stores. XOOCITY's virtual 3D stores offer customers the best shopping experience in the HK metaverse, providing an immersive and interactive environment that is accessible to a wide range of customers.

XOOCITY's flagship store in the HK metaverse is designed to replicate a physical store, with virtual shelves displaying products that customers can interact with. Customers can browse through the store, pick up products, and view them from all angles. The store also includes features such as interactive product descriptions, customer reviews, and recommendations, making it a personalized shopping experience. The flagship store is designed to be user-friendly, with easy navigation and intuitive controls, making it accessible to a wide range of customers.

In addition to its flagship store, XOOCITY has also created a unique branding experience in the HK metaverse. Consumer brands can create their own 3D stores in XOOCITY's virtual world, customizing their store to reflect their brand identity and values. Brands can showcase their products in an immersive and interactive way, adding games, quizzes, and challenges to make the shopping experience more engaging and memorable. The branding experience offers brands global exposure, reaching customers from all over the world, and provides a cost-effective way to market their products without investing in physical stores or traditional advertising methods.

XOOCITY's virtual 3D stores offer customers a safe and secure way to shop, reducing the risk of exposure to the COVID-19 virus. With the ongoing pandemic, many customers are hesitant to visit physical stores, but XOOCITY's virtual 3D stores allow customers to shop from the comfort of their own homes. The virtual 3D stores also offer a contactless shopping experience, with no need for physical interaction with staff or products.

"We are thrilled to offer customers the best shopping experience in the HK metaverse with our virtual 3D stores," said Jason Wan, the CEO of XOOCITY. "Our flagship store and the branding experience offer customers a unique and personalized shopping experience, providing an immersive and interactive environment that is accessible to a wide range of customers. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, XOOCITY's virtual 3D stores provide a safe and secure way for customers to shop, reducing the risk of exposure to the virus."

Wan also emphasized the importance of XOOCITY's recent offer of five years of free virtual land usage for consumer brands, saying, "This offer provides an excellent opportunity for brands to showcase their products in an immersive and interactive way, reaching customers from all over the world. We are excited to see how brands will customize their 3D stores to reflect their identity and values, and we look forward to welcoming them to XOOCITY Hong Kong."

About XOOCITY

XOOCITY is a pioneering virtual land ownership platform that has replicated a vast city in digital form, drawing inspiration from Hong Kong's urban landscape. The project has embarked on a digital journey to create virtual lands and a host of facilities, including trade shows, conventions, exhibitions, B2B/B2C marketplaces, entertainment centers, and tourist attractions. By recreating the city's iconic buildings and landmarks, XOOCITY has developed an immersive and interactive metaverse platform that promises to revolutionize the way people engage with virtual environments. XOOCITY is poised to introduce land NFTs to further enhance the value proposition of its project.

