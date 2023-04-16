Promotional event in Portugal – mapping show and exhibition debut in advance

MACAU, April 16 - 【MGTO】Promotional video for “Experience Macao Unlimited – Macao Promotion in Lisbon”

Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the “Experience Macao Unlimited – Macao Promotion in Lisbon” represents Macao’s first in-person tourism promotion in Europe after the pandemic, in pursuit of international visitor market development for tourism and economic revival. As the major highlights, the video mapping show and exhibition were unveiled in advance for trial run in Lisbon, Portugal yesterday (15 April), to lift the curtains on this spectacular event.

The mega promotional event encompasses colorful highlights — the “Experience Macao Unlimited – Macao Exhibition in Lisbon” paints a colorful picture of Macao’s new vibrant scene at the Square of Commerce in Lisbon, where the “Light Up Macao: Macao Tourism Video Mapping Show” immerses spectators in a dazzling feast of projection mapping art.

Four dazzling mapping shows per night

The “Light Up Macao: Macao Tourism Video Mapping Show” debuts as the first overseas presence of the mega extravaganza “Light up Macao” held by MGTO in Macao. From today until 22 April, the mapping show takes place at 8:30 p.m., 9:00 p.m., 9:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. every night. Each session spans about 12 minutes. Images are projected upon the facades of major architecture at the Square of Commerce, to showcase Macao’s tourism elements and unique strengths for local residents. In terms of the design concept, the mapping show consists of four chapters namely “Encounter of Chinese and Portuguese cultures”, “Heritage and Gastronomy”, Deepening the cross-sectoral integration of “Tourism +” and the “1+4” Strategy in support of appropriate economic diversification, among other elements. Spectators are invited onto an enthralling journey of the magnificent light artistry.

Themed booths reflect Macao’s vibrant scene

The “Experience Macao Unlimited – Macao Exhibition in Lisbon” is held at the Square of Commerce from 2:00 p.m. to 9 :00 p.m. daily from today until 22 April. Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), Cultural Affairs Bureau and the six integrated tourism and leisure enterprises are invited to join hands with MGTO in setting up various themed zones/booths and installations for destination branding, including “Macao Tourism Booth”, “MACAO Multicultural!”, “Macao Trade, Investment and MICE Booth” and “Macao Tourism Trade Area – Six Integrated Tourism and Leisure companies”. The booths are housed by redesigned cargo containers with the use of different colors and daylighting design. Natural light is harnessed and refracted to produce a broad spectrum of colors which reflect the city’s vibrant scene.

All in Lisbon, Portugal are welcome to join the “Experience Macao Unlimited – Macao Promotion in Lisbon”. For details, please visit the website: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/promotion/macao_promotion_lisbon. More information about the “Experience Macao Unlimited – Macao Promotion in Lisbon” will be released on MGTO’s social media platforms to tap into international visitor markets vigorously.