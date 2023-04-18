Censinet to Present Landmark Healthcare Cyber Benchmarking Study and Showcase Cybersecurity Transparency at HIMSS 2023
Censinet and KLAS to Recognize Ten Healthcare Vendors for Cybersecurity Transparent Designation and Ongoing Commitment to Cyber Preparedness and Maturity
KLAS Research is honored to work with Censinet and the American Hospital Association to publish this seminal Healthcare Cybersecurity Benchmarking Study.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HIMSS 2023 CONFERENCE – Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, announced today that it will present early insights and findings from its landmark “The Healthcare Industry Cybersecurity Benchmarking study.” Co-led by KLAS Research and the American Hospital Association, and sponsored by leading provider health systems, “The Healthcare Cybersecurity Benchmarking Study” is the industry’s first and only initiative to establish collaborative peer benchmarks across a combination of key organizational metrics, NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF), and 405(d) Health Industry Cybersecurity Practices (HICP).
— Adam Gale, Chief Executive Officer, KLAS Research
Data and analysis from the Censinet/AHA/KLAS Benchmarking Study is also part of the recently announced Hospital Cyber Resiliency Initiative Landscape Analysis, a report published by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) 405(d) Program and focused on the current cybersecurity capabilities of participating US Hospitals benchmarked against standard cybersecurity guidelines such as HICP and NIST CSF.
“KLAS Research is honored to work with Censinet and the American Hospital Association to publish this seminal Healthcare Cybersecurity Benchmarking Study,” said Adam Gale, Chief Executive Officer at KLAS Research. “Peer collaboration and transparency are at the heart of our mission and this benchmarking initiative represents a significant step forward in creating a true ‘rising tide’ across the industry to elevate cybersecurity program maturity and resiliency.”
In the presentation, Censinet executives will present top-level insights and recommendations from the benchmarking study, including:
● How third-party risk coverage correlates to cyber insurance premium growth
● How CISO program ownership affects adoption of certain HICP best practices
● How organizations can realize significant value from peer benchmarking
“The Healthcare Cybersecurity Benchmarking Study represents an unprecedented and affirming community response to continued cyberattacks on the healthcare industry and execution of our ‘Stronger Together’ vision,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. “Peer benchmarking provides comprehensive, actionable comparison and visibility into enterprise cybersecurity maturity, enabling healthcare organizations to easily identify critical security gaps, effectively communicate security program performance to the Board, and better prioritize and justify cybersecurity investment.”
Following up on momentum at ViVE 2023, where Censinet and KLAS Research recognized twenty-five healthcare vendors for their Cybersecurity Transparency leadership, Censinet and KLAS will again jointly recognize an additional ten healthcare vendors at HIMSS 2023 who have successfully recertified their Cybersecurity Transparent designation, including (in alphabetical order):
● AGFA HealthCare
● Arcadia
● BD
● Carium
● Change Healthcare
● EXL
● QGenda
● Qvera
● Sectra
● Securitas
As part of its annual benchmark report Best in KLAS®, KLAS Research added a category under software and services that signifies if a product has gone through a Censinet risk assessment and received a “Cybersecurity Transparent” designation, indicating that the product meets the rigorous requirements for deployment and integration into a healthcare provider’s environment. For the full list of KLAS Cybersecurity Transparent organizations, please visit: https://klasresearch.com/censinet.
The presentation on early findings and insights from “The Healthcare Cybersecurity Benchmarking Study” will be held Thursday, April 20 at 10:45am CST in Theater B in the Cybersecurity Command Center. To connect with a Censinet team member at HIMSS 2023, please send an email to info@censinet.com or visit Censinet in the Cybersecurity Command Center #4309-39.
About Censinet
Censinet®, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps, the industry’s first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOpsTM delivers total automation across all third party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.
About KLAS Research
KLAS Research has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world’s healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Learn more at https://klasresearch.com.
