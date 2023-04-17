IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

UNC Health and Censinet Partner to Strengthen Medical Device Cyber Risk Management

UNC Health to Automate, Accelerate, and Expand Risk Coverage of Medical Devices and Third-Party Vendors with Censinet RiskOps™ to Further Protect Patient Care

Our partnership with Censinet further enhances our mission to improve the health and well-being of North Carolinians and others whom we serve.”
— Dee Young, Chief Information Security Officer at UNC Health
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HIMSS 2023 CONFERENCE – Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, and UNC Health, a leading not-for-profit integrated health care system owned by the state of North Carolina, announced today they have partnered to transform cyber risk management for medical devices and third-party vendors across UNC Health, further protecting patient care from malicious cyber threats like ransomware. With Censinet RiskOpsTM, UNC Health will significantly expand and strengthen the security of medical devices and third-party vendors through total automation of cyber risk workflows.

“Our partnership with Censinet further enhances our mission to improve the health and well-being of North Carolinians and others whom we serve,” said Dee Young, Chief Information Security Officer at UNC Health. “As the threat landscape evolves, we continue to adopt advanced, effective, and efficient technologies like Censinet to strengthen cybersecurity assessments for all medical devices, vendors, and suppliers across the health system.”

Censinet RiskOps is the industry’s first and only purpose-built, HIPAA-secure risk exchange, enabling a collaborative, multi-sided network of providers, payers, and vendors to seamlessly and securely share cyber risk data. With total automation and actionable insights across all third-party and enterprise/GRC workflows, Censinet RiskOps will enable UNC Health to significantly expand and accelerate the third-party risk assessment process, ensuring 100% risk coverage of all third parties across their entire lifecycle – including health IT, medical devices, IRB, and supply chain. Censinet RiskOps includes targeted capabilities for managing medical device cyber risk:

● Curated, standardized questionnaires for MDS2 2013 and MDS2 2019.
● Automated ingestion, parsing, and analysis of existing MDS2 documentation to eliminate the need to manually respond to medical device questionnaires.
● Automated corrective action plan generation and remediation tracking based on findings to ensure continuous management and mitigation of medical device risk.
● Automated summary risk reporting and scoring – including intuitive, non-technical, and Board-ready reports and dashboards.

“We’re honored to have UNC Health join the Censinet risk network, helping make both their health system and the entire healthcare industry stronger and more resilient to advanced cyber threats,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. “With an estimated 10-15 connected devices per bed and healthcare digital transformation moving ever faster, we salute UNC Health for leading the charge on medical device security to protect patient safety.”

About Censinet
Censinet®, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps, the industry’s first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOpsTM delivers total automation across all third party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.

# # #

Contacts:

Joshua Schneck
(612) 709-8500
Josh@snowcommunications.com

Briana McGann
Censinet
+1 781-328-4118
bmcgann@censinet.com

About

Censinet enables healthcare organizations to take risk out of their business with Censinet RiskOps™, the first and only cloud-based exchange that integrates and consolidates enterprise risk management and operations capabilities across critical clinical and business areas. Censinet transforms healthcare risk by increasing productivity and operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to care delivery, data privacy, and patient safety. Censinet is based in Boston, MA and can be found at https://censinet.com/

