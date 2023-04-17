Physician Defense Group Leverages Artificial Intelligence to Improve the Online Reputations of Medical Doctors

Logo of Physician Defense Group, online reputation management for medical doctors Physician Defense Group, online reputation management for medical doctors Website Physician Defense Group, Miami Beach FL Video of Physician Defense Group, online reputation management Video of Physician Defense Group, online reputation management

As artificial intelligence is increasingly used for data management and communications, it can also be a useful tool for online reputation management.

Our AI-driven management system is designed to provide medical doctors with the insights and tools they need to protect and enhance their online reputations...” — Anais Smith, admin manager of Physician Defense Group

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, April 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Physician Defense Group (PDG), an online reputation management company specializing in improving the online reputations of medical doctors, has announced the use of artificial intelligence in its proprietary online reputation management (ORM) system.While some ORM companies claim to delete negative information from the internet, it is doubtful that that is even possible. One certainly cannot delete sanction information from the website of a medical board or negative reviews from someone else’s website. Other reputation management companies create dozens of online profiles on social media websites, but Google and other search engines usually disregard such nearly identical profiles as duplicative.PDG takes a different approach: positive information to counter the negative information circulating on the internet. In providing its services, PDG avoids social media because they may multiply negative information by giving other parties, including so-called “vandals,” who can find something negative about anything, an opportunity to respond in negative ways.The company’s new AI-driven proprietary ORM system is designed to monitor and analyze medical doctors’ online presences, providing real-time insights and creating positive information that may counter any unjustified negative information circulating on the internet. The company also provides automated reputation management services, such as automated content curation.“We are excited to be able to leverage the power of artificial intelligence to help medical doctors improve their online reputations,” said Anais Smith, the administrative manager of Physician Defense Group. “Our AI-driven management system is designed to provide medical doctors with the insights and tools they need to protect and enhance their online reputations.”The AI element of this new service also helps medical doctors identify and effectively respond to negative reviews and inaccurate information, thereby helping to ensure that their online reputations remain positive.“We believe that our AI-driven management system will be a valuable tool for physicians looking to protect and enhance their online reputations,” Ms. Smith said. “We are committed to providing medical doctors with the tools and insights they need to ensure that their online reputations remain positive and accurate.”ABOUT PDGAbout Physician Defense GroupEstablished in 2018, Physician Defense Group, LLC (PDG) is a Miami-based online reputation management (ORM) company focusing on physicians about whom adverse information, including disciplinary action, is circulating on the internet. While one cannot delete most such adverse information, it can be made much less relevant once the positive aspects of a doctor’s practice are appropriately highlighted. To this end, PDG has developed a proprietary ORM system. PDG was founded by internet marketing specialists and law practice managers who have first-hand experience with the challenges of medical practice and the negative effects the internet can have on reputations and business development. PDG’s website is https://PhysicianDefenseGroup.com

Physician Defense Group, online reputation management for medical doctors