Hip Hop Artist Jai.Mal Returns with Thought-Provoking New Single "Mess Around"

Jai.Mal's new release challenges the status quo of typical Hip Hop lyrical content.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hip hop artist Jai.Mal is set to make a comeback with his highly anticipated new single, "Mess Around," which is scheduled to release on April 22, 2023, across all major streaming platforms. Fans can pre-order and pre-save the song now, ahead of its official release date.

Jai.Mal, who has been off the radar for five years since his debut EP "Knowledge of Good and Evil," promises to bring something new to the table with "Mess Around." In his own words, he is "taking the sound of today and adding substance, providing an alternative to the typical music that can be harmful to the community."

The Mississippi-born artist’s new single is designed to be thought-provoking without being preachy. Jai.Mal aims to leave a lasting impression on his listeners with meaningful lyrics that explore the issues that affect modern society without glorifying them. He believes that this approach is vital in a world where too many artists are using their music to normalize gang violence, substance abuse, and domestic violence.

Jai.Mal is a multi-talented artist who handles every aspect of his music's creation, from writing to distribution. He is well-known for his unique style, which is reminiscent of some of the biggest names in hip hop, such as Kendrick Lamar, J.Cole, T-Pain, and Kanye West. Over the years, he has built a loyal following in the Florida-Georgia area, and his fans are eagerly anticipating the new release.

