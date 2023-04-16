Queue Associates Taps Up Erika Williams for Director of Strategic Partnerships and Queue Associates, Florida.

Queue Associates, a globally certified Microsoft Cloud Solution Partner, announces the official hire of Erika Williams as Director of Strategic Partnerships and Queue Associates, Florida. Jeffrey Goldstein, Managing Director, and Founder of Queue Associates stated that Erika Williams' 17-year expertise with strategic partnerships will be the key to strengthening Queue's business alliances in the Americas. Erika Williams will attend the North America Directions Conference on Sunday, April 16th.

NEW YORK, April 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Queue Associates, a globally certified Microsoft Cloud Solution Partner, is pleased to announce that Erika Williams has officially been named the Director of Strategic Partnerships and Director of Queue Associates Florida. Regarding her new role, Ms. Williams stated that, "The timing could not be better for me to join Queue Associates. They have a remarkable record of solving complex business challenges with Microsoft technology for over three decades."

Ms. Williams will be the executive team member responsible for identifying and evaluating partnership opportunities to accelerate Queue's growth in the Americas. As the company's key point of contact within the partnership community, Ms. Williams will collaborate closely with partners and clients to develop and execute strategies that will drive mutual success.

Jeffrey Goldstein, Managing Director, and Founder of Queue Associates Inc. expressed his excitement about Ms. Williams' new role at Queue: "We are thrilled to welcome Erika to the Queue Associates team at this exciting time of growth for both the company and the Microsoft ecosystem. Her expertise and experience with partnerships and alliances, particularly in fintech, makes her the perfect candidate to help us achieve our goals and build even stronger relationships with our partners and clients."

Ms. Williams brings with her a 17-year career in partnerships and software. She previously worked at prominent fintech companies, including North America-customer-focused software company EBizCharge, global software publisher Sage, and Bay Area-based Tipalti. Her expertise and knowledge will be instrumental in driving the growth of Queue Associates in the Americas. Ms. Williams stated her excitement about joining Queue: "As Microsoft continues to drive innovation and push the boundaries of what's possible, I am excited to be part of a team shaping the industry's future."

Erika Williams will attend the 2023 North America Directions Conference in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, April 16th.

About Queue Associates, Inc.

Founded in 1992, Queue Associates, Inc., headquartered in New York City, is a Microsoft Cloud Solution Partner dedicated to contriving Microsoft solutions to domestic and global organizations. These solutions include accounting and finance, project accounting, human resources, enterprise resource planning (ERP), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems. Queue Associates' team comprises full-time Microsoft Certified Developers, Microsoft Certified System Engineers, and certified public accountants (CPAs). With over thirty years of experience in the industry, Queue Associates is committed to delivering best-in-class solutions and unparalleled customer service to help clients achieve their business goals.

Dianne Rivera, Queue Associates, Inc., 1 (212) 269-1313, drivera@queueassoc.com

