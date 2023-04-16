OPPO Launches Find N2 Flip Marking a New Benchmark for Flip Phones

Global technology brand, OPPO, announces the availability of its highly anticipated Find N2 Flip in the UAE

The Find N2 Flip combines a revolutionary vertical cover screen – the largest of its kind, with a long-lasting, fast-charging battery and a host of flagship experiences

Marking the start of a new chapter for foldables and smartphones at large, the Find N2 Flip redefines boundaries with industry-leading features

The Find N2 Flip is available to purchase from select Sharaf DG stores across the UAE

DUBAI, UAE, April 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand, OPPO, announced the launch of the Find N2 Flip in the UAE. Combining the largest cover screen of its kind with day-long battery life and SUPERVOOC™ flash charging, the Find N2 Flip takes foldables from the sidelines to the forefront in a compact, sleek, and remarkable way.

The new OPPO Find N2 Flip puts an industry-leading cover screen into palms and pockets, challenging what users come to expect from small form-factor foldables. Despite its light weight and pocketable size, the Find N2 Flip's vertical cover screen turns OPPO's debut flip phone into an incredible photography tool. The tall cover screen also features powerful widgets that help users stay on top of their notifications, and it's big enough to showcase meaningful information, so there's no need to open your flip phone constantly.

Empowered by world-class hardware, a flagship camera system with a Sony IMX890 sensor, MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ power, ultra-fast dual-SIM 5G connectivity, and best-in-class charging speeds, the Find N2 Flip marks the start of a new chapter for OPPO and flip phones as a whole.

Ivan Wu, General Manager of OPPO GCC said, "Every aspect of the Find N2 Flip reflects OPPO's mission to enrich real-world experiences. We combined industry-leading engineering and innovation with intuitive design principles. So Find N2 Flip's design is burdenless – each component moving in harmony, as it marries a powerful cover screen with a compromise-free package, elevated by subtle, rich flourishes."

Redefining the Cover Screen

Measuring 3.26 inches, the Find N2 Flip's cover screen is the largest of any flip phone currently available. Its vertical orientation is also game-changing, allowing the cover screen to display as many as six notifications in one view – that's industry-leading for a flip phone. Quickly reply to messages in mainstream messenger apps, toggle settings, record a voice note, answer a call and more – all without picking up or opening the phone. And with less need to engage fully, you can regain control over your digital balance while staying connected.

Balancing its useful features with fun, playful moments, the Find N2 Flip's cover screen is also home to one of five interactive pets. Users can choose between a bird, cat, dog, hamster, or rabbit, and have company whenever fired up. From playful to laugh-out-loud, users can set a GIF as their cover screen wallpaper for memes on loop. In addition to Bitmoji and OMOJI stickers, the AOD also displays the time, date, power status, and notifications.

Rather than create a loud, attention-grabbing aesthetic for the Find N2 Flip's design, OPPO dialed down the visual volume, so the phone's style acts as a backdrop upon which the cover screen shines. With polished aluminium sides, a fingerprint-resistant glass cover and a unique micro-etched wave pattern across the hinge, the Find N2 Flip is available in two colours: Astral Black and Moonlit Purple.

Weighing just 191g and measuring 7.45mm when open, the Find N2 Flip is thin and light, and with its micro-arc, precision curved glass back cover, it feels like it truly belongs in your hand, whether open or closed. The smartphone's immense 6.8-inch E6 AMOLED display is picture perfect, with its cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio and smooth 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The Best Flip Phone Camera

The Find N2 Flip's flagship 50MP main camera features a large Sony IMX890 sensor with an f/1.8 lens – a strong foundation for incredible imaging. See more and capture with confidence, as the largest cover screen of any flip phone gives users the clearest selfie previews available. And when taking a photo or video of someone else, fire up Dual Preview so they can see how they look.

Unlock even more creativity with FlexForm Mode, made possible by the New Generation Flexion Hinge, as the Find N2 Flip holds its position mid-fold between 45º and 110º for waist-level dynamic angles, and evocative 4K time-lapse video.

FlexForm Mode also turns the flip phone into a tripod-steady, hands-free camera. Just part-fold it, place it on a surface and then trigger the shutter release with an open palm gesture – perfect for group shots. It also harnesses the power of the 32MP selfie camera. With its Sony IMX709 sensor, autofocus, and wide-angle lens, rest the phone down for a high-quality hands-free video call, with FlexForm mode optimized for apps like WhatsApp and Zoom.

Co-developed with the iconic camera manufacturer Hasselblad, the Find N2 Flip captures pro-grade colours, a fully featured Professional Mode, and its unique XPAN mode freezes time in a wide, cinematic frame. Much more than just a photography champion, the Find N2 Flip's in-house imaging NPU, MariSilicon X, boosts night video to capture ultra-clear 4K footage in low light.

Tested to over 400,000 folds

Much of what makes the Find N2 Flip incredible is made possible by its New Generation Flexion Hinge, which works in harmony with the main display to create a robust, folding screen with an incredibly subtle crease.

The hinge's miniaturized design is made up of fewer components than the original Flexion Hinge, and in its intricate simplicity, OPPO has achieved a new standard of mechanical stability. The New Generation Flexion Hinge is also more compact than ever, creating more space for a larger cover screen and a higher-capacity, faster-charging battery.

Just as with the Find N and Find N2, there is no hinge gap when you close the Find N2 Flip, so it keeps dust out, and OPPO appointed TÜV Rhineland to test its durability independently. The phone is certified to withstand over 400,000 folds and unfolds at standard room temperature, and it's also tested up to 100,000 times at 50ºC and 95 per cent humidity, and at -20ºC.

OPPO also iterated its New Generation Flexion Hinge to guide the screen into the gentlest folding angle possible, creating a water drop shaped fold that results in a significantly shallower, narrower crease than other flip phones when unfolded. In addition to being incredibly subtle to the eye, it also feels virtually imperceptible to the touch for an uncompromised, flat-screen experience.

The Longest Lasting and Fastest Charging Flip Phone

The Find N2 Flip crams a massive 4,300mAh battery into its compact body. This is the biggest battery in any flip phone by a huge margin.

In fact, according to OPPO's tests, the Find N2 Flip is the first flip phone to confidently offer a full day of use on a single charge – critical in popularizing the category on the whole.

OPPO also includes the fastest charging of any flip phone on the Find N2 Flip – 44W SUPERVOOC™, taking the battery from nearly empty to 50 per cent in just 23 minutes, and up to 100 per cent in less than an hour.

Additionally, OPPO worked closely with MediaTek to create an optimized version of its flagship Dimensity 9000+ chipset for the Find N2 Flip, resulting in one more hour of video calling, two more hours of social media and five hours of music streaming.

All-Around Experience, In A Snap

The Find N2 Flip breaks through barriers with the largest cover screen on any flip phone. With it, world-class selfies and flagship photography experiences are made possible.

Robust enough for over a decade of folding, and with all-day power and fast charging, durability and battery anxiety will be little more than a memory as the Find N2 Flip marks the start of a new chapter for foldables and smartphones at large.

Market Availability

The OPPO Find N2 Flip is exclusively available to purchase from Sharaf DG stores in Mall of the Emirates, The Dubai Mall, and City Centre Deira, and is priced at AED 3,999.

As part of OPPO's long-standing partnership with Google, UAE customers who purchase and activate the Find N2 Flip by July will be entitled to a complimentary 6-month Google One and 3-month YouTube Premium subscription, giving UAE Find N2 Flip users the opportunity to enjoy massive 100GB of cloud storage and uninterrupted YouTube videos and music. Terms and conditions apply.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 60 countries operated by more than 40,000 dedicated employees, with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 14 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

