WEEX Announces Its Global Expansion Plan, Ranking Among Top 20 Crypto Derivatives Exchanges on CoinMarketCap

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2023 / WEEX, a Singapore-based crypto futures trading platform, has unveiled its global expansion plan after ranking among the top 20 crypto derivatives exchanges on CoinMarketCap. As one of the world's best futures exchanges in terms of trading depth, WEEX is focused on providing a secure and user-friendly trading experience for its users.

WEEX is licensed by the US, Canadian MSB, and SVGFSA, offering a secure platform for traders worldwide. The platform's industry-leading order book depth reduces users' transaction costs and liquidity risk, ensuring an ultra-smooth trading experience. With over one million registered users and a daily trading volume ranging between US$7-10 billion, WEEX's growth demonstrates its commitment to excellence.

"We believe that satisfied users are the foundation of a successful crypto exchange," said the founder of WEEX. "They are the reason we strive for excellence every day."

One of WEEX's standout features is its one-click copy trading function, which allows beginners with little experience to follow professional traders easily. The platform has also established a 1000 BTC Investor Protection Fund and publicly disclosed the hot wallet address of the fund pool to ensure users' peace of mind. The hot wallet address can be found at https://www.weex.com/en/protectfund.

In addition to its best-in-market depth, WEEX exchange offers a multi-tier affiliate program with one of the highest rebates in the industry. This program has attracted increased interest from KOLs, cementing WEEX's position as a top choice for traders and influencers alike. To learn more about WEEX's affiliate program, please email affiliate@weexglobal.com.

About WEEX

