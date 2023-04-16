Skipper's Pier Coastal Cajun Kitchen Gets Approval to Sell Alcohol by the Drink

Gladewater, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2023) - Skipper's Pier Coastal Cajun Kitchen, a Cajun-themed seafood restaurant located in Gladewater, Texas, has recently received approval to sell alcohol by the drink.

Photo - Skipper's Pier Coastal Cajun Kitchen

Skipper's Pier Coastal Cajun Kitchen has been serving fresh seafood and Cajun-inspired dishes to locals and tourists from around the US since its establishment in September last year. The permit allows the restaurant to sell beer, wine, and cocktails to their customers for on-premises consumption, following an on-site inspection and check by local authorities.

Scott Nordon, the restaurant's co-founder and CEO, expressed his excitement over the recent approval, stating, "We are thrilled to be able to offer our customers a full range of alcoholic beverages to complement our delicious seafood dishes. This is a significant milestone for our restaurant and the downtown Gladewater community."

With this new development, the restaurant is poised to enhance the dining experience of its customers, particularly during live music and karaoke events at their Sundeck Bar held every Thursday through Sunday.

"We've always been committed to providing a great dining experience for our customers, and this will only improve it," Scott added.

Skipper's Pier Coastal Cajun Kitchen is now one of Texas's top Cajun seafood restaurants, offering great food and drinks in a welcoming atmosphere. The approval to sell alcohol by the glass will allow the restaurant to continue this tradition for many years.

Skipper's Pier Coastal Cajun Kitchen is located at 103 N. Main St. and is open 11am - 9pm Tuesday and Wednesday, 11am -11pm Thursday-Saturday, and 11am - 10 pm on Sunday.

About Skipper's Pier Coastal Cajun Kitchen

Skipper's Pier Coastal Cajun Kitchen is a top-rated, full-service restaurant that offers an authentic Cajun-themed dining experience. The restaurant was founded by industry veteran Scott Nordon and his wife, Lisa Nordon, in the heart of the antique capital of Texas, Gladewater. Housed in a historic building constructed in the 1930s, the restaurant has served customers made-from-scratch Cajun and coastal-inspired dishes created by Scott since September of last year. The Nordons' passion for great food and hospitality is shared by his talented chefs and staff, who work together to deliver an exceptional dining experience.

