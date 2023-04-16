HCM City, Ninh Thuận Province eye closer socio-economic ties

VIETNAM, April 16 -

HCM CITY — HCM City and the south-central province of Ninh Thuận have agreed to step up co-operation in tourism; investment and trade promotion; science and technology development, digital transformation, human resource training; agriculture; and adaption to climate change.

They will act as a bridge to enable outstanding city businesses to invest in areas in which the province has advantages.

Their co-operation will include for investment in and exploitation of the Cà Ná seaport associated with marine transport, inland port and logistics centre, and transshipment of goods.

A visiting city delegation led by Phan Văn Mãi, chairman of the HCM City People's Committee, had a meeting with provincial leaders on April 14 to discuss socio-economic co-operation.

Lê Kim Hoàng, director of the province Department of Planning and Investment, told the meeting that a co-operation programme with the city over the last 10 years has contributed greatly to economic growth.

The province has 45 projects by HCM City-based enterprises in which they invested VNĐ60 trillion (US$2.55 billion).

They are mainly in renewable energy (wind and solar power), ports, manufacturing, agriculture, tourism, trade, services, healthcare, education and training, and science and technology, he said.

Trần Quốc Nam, chairman of the province, said Ninh Thuận expects to attract more investment from city businesses.

Energy, tourism, high-tech agriculture, and real estate are among sectors that offer great investment potential for investors, he said.

He called on the city to promote the province’s investment and business environment and its potential and strengths through the city’s information and communication channels.

Ninh Thuận wants to attract large-scale, labour-intensive manufacturing enterprises since it has plenty of land.

Mãi said the city would direct relevant departments and agencies to regularly exchange information with their counterparts in the province to raise the effectiveness of their co-operation programme.

Nguyễn Thị Ánh Hoa, director of the city Department of Tourism, said Ninh Thuận has all the factors required for tourism development, including cruise tourism.

She urged the province to diversify tourism products and services to attract more visitors for longer. — VNS