PM Chính meets HCM City leaders, stressing rapid, sustainable growth

VIETNAM, April 16 - HCM CITY — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Sunday met with the Standing Committee of HCM City Party Committee to address the bottlenecks in the city’s socioeconomic development, stressing rapid and sustainable growth.

The meeting focused on assessing the city’s current socio-economic development, including post-COVID recovery and prompt, flexible and effective solutions for growth.

It also looked into the implementation of resolutions, decisions and circulars issued by the government and the synergy between the city and central departments and ministries.

According to a report by HCM City’s Party Standing Committee presented at the meeting, the city’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) is 9.03 per cent, higher than the national average.

Its contribution to the State budget also reached VNĐ471 trillion (US$20 billion), the highest in the country and accounting for 30 per cent of the national total.

The city also leads the country in terms of foreign investment and exports.

However, HCM City’s development has encountered stagnant production and growth rate obstacles.

The city also reported shortcomings in its urban infrastructure, planning and management, as well as land resource utilisation and investment environment.

Phan Văn Mãi, chairman of HCM City’s People’s Committee, said that this economic slowdown is due to bottlenecks in the administrative system, the pandemic's ongoing consequences, and the limitations in new growth drivers and space.

He said: “Based on the current assessment, the city will not adjust the growth targets yet, but will put all efforts into taking measures to strive for the highest possible growth this year.”

At the meeting, HCM City representatives asked the PM to consider forming a Government working group to conduct research for the city’s new driving forces and growth mechanism.

Other recommendations include directions for key regional and inter-regional transport projects in the locality, as well as medical equipment for three hospitals in the city’s gateway areas of Thủ Đức, Hóc Môn and Củ Chi.

HCM City also requested permission for a pilot programme issuing electronic work permits for foreign workers in line with the digital transformation strategy.

Other discussion topics include support policies for vocational training, rooftop solar power, reallocation of facilities of State departments and ministries, and measures for the bottlenecks in the real estate market.

Concluding the meeting, PM Chính said that HCM City has particular importance in the national socio-political and economic context, as well as national defence and security.

The major city also plays a leading role in the key economic region in the south. He said it is also a centre of culture, education-training, science-technology, innovation and international exchange and integration.

PM Chính said that with the complicated developments in the global context, the country’s economy would be affected by both external and internal factors.

He ordered that the city continue to closely monitor the international and local situation for prompt actions while also following the central directions and supporting local businesses and people in production, employment, livelihoods and innovation.

The PM said that legal frameworks must be put in place to facilitate capital flows, mitigate obstacles in the bond and real estate markets, mobilise resources in society, and accelerate the disbursement of public investment.

He said: “Ministries, departments and the city must learn from past experiences to develop frameworks and policies that promote the sense of responsibility, creating a safe environment and legal framework for civil officials, who will dare to speak, think and do.

“Government members, ministries and departments, in their function and authority, have to actively support and coordinate with HCM City to promptly, decisively and comprehensively implement solutions for the city’s rapid and sustainable growth.”

On Saturday, the PM visited several public investment and healthcare projects in HCM City.

These include the An Phú intersection, Bến Thành - Suối Tiên metro line, and Thủ Đức Regional General Hospital.

He also attended the inauguration ceremony for the second HCM City Oncology Hospital facility. — VNS