President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Indiana

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Indiana to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes from March 31-April 1.

The President's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Lake, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan and White counties. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Brian F. Schiller has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.

Residents who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling (800) 621-3362 or by using the FEMA App. Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service.

