Atascadero attorney answers the question 'What is a power of attorney and why do I need one?'

A power of attorney (POA) is a legal document that authorizes someone to act on your behalf. This person is called your "attorney-in-fact" or "agent." POAs can be used for a variety of purposes, from managing financial affairs to making medical decisions. Adam Daner, the Atascadero attorney from the Daner Law Firm, explains why POAs are necessary and how they can protect you.

Atascadero CA (PRWEB) April 16, 2023

A power of attorney (POA) is a legal document that authorizes someone to act on your behalf. This person is called your "attorney-in-fact" or "agent." POAs can be used for a variety of purposes, from managing financial affairs to making medical decisions. Adam Daner, the Atascadero attorney from the Daner Law Firm, explains why POAs are necessary and how they can protect you.

There are several reasons why a power of attorney can be necessary. For example, a POA allows the named individual to make certain decisions on your behalf in the event you are incapacitated. People who travel frequently or are leaving for an extended vacation often appoint a trusted friend or relative to manage certain important affairs in their absence.

In California, there are several different kinds of powers of attorney that you can use. Here are the most common types:

