Zach Bryan Confirmed to Perform at the Inaugural Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, April 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Excitement continues to build around Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest's second location at Texas Motor Speedway scheduled for this fall and now, the event has confirmed that Zach Bryan is joining its highly anticipated lineup. The country singer-songwriter will perform on Friday, October 20 in what is anticipated to bring in an attendance of 30,000 to 60,000 fans each day throughout the four-day weekend.

Categorized by fans as "The People's Festival," the original Hwy 30 began as a school fundraiser in 2009 in small-town Idaho. While it has continued to grow, the event has always put its attendees first, even as it now boasts concertgoers from every state as well as overseas. Bryan himself also is a rigid supporter of his fans, recently standing up for them against Ticketmaster after complaints of a lack of available passes to his concerts alongside inflated prices. In addition to Bryan, Hwy 30 recently announced legendary artist Cody Jinks as its Texas headliner along with Ashley McBryde, Brothers Osborne, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Kat Hasty, and the Lowdown Drifters, with more names on the way.

"We are thrilled with our continued momentum of securing artists for the Texas location of Hwy 30 and are especially elated to have Zach Bryan on board," said festival founder Gordy Schroeder. "Like us, Zach is a champion of the 'little guys' and recognizes the importance of his fans and goes great lengths to give everyone the fair opportunity to experience great music."

Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest will take place Oct. 19-22 in Fort Worth. Meanwhile, the original festival at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer, Idaho is arriving June 21-24. Both events will also have designated days to honor special groups throughout the long weekend. Among these honorees include breast cancer survivors, through help from the organization Tough Enough to Wear Pink, which promotes early detection of the disease. Limited tickets for the Idaho event remain and can be purchased at www.hwy30musicfest.com. To purchase tickets for Hwy 30 in Texas, visit www.hwy30tx.com.

Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest is a four-day music event that takes place each June at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer, Idaho. Originally created by locals Gordy and Megan Schroeder as a school fundraiser in 2009, the family-friendly fest now attracts tens of thousands and showcases a collection of country, Americana, rock, and red dirt artists. For the very first time, the event will be held in a second location at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas in October 2023. For more information on either music series, visit www.hwy30tx.com (Texas) or www.hwy30musicfest.com (Idaho).

