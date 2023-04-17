Sea to Sky Cannabis Partners with Uber- Offering Cannabis Delivery on Demand in Vancouver

Sea to Sky Cannabis is proud to usher in a new age of cannabis accessibility by being among the first dispensaries in Vancouver to partner with Uber and Leafly
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sea to Sky Cannabis, one of the pioneers of the cannabis industry in Vancouver, have joined forces with Uber to offer on-demand delivery through their platform. This allows recreational and medicinal cannabis users the ability to order a wide variety of products and have them delivered to their door within hours or less. The successful launch of a similar partnership in Toronto has paved the way for Uber to work with some of the most notable names in the industry including Sea to Sky.
“We are proud to partner with Uber and take another step forward towards our mission of ensuring accessibility for all Canadians, especially those that need it the most.” said a representative from Sea to Sky Cannabis. “Our ability to reach customers that were not previously within range will allow us to expand our business throughout the Lower Mainland”. she added.
The pilot program for cannabis delivery in Vancouver will begin on April 18th, 2023, with a select few dispensaries initially involved. Consumers will have the ability to place an order through their Uber app, on mobile or desktop, and have their order delivered to their home or place of gathering. A major benefit of this system is the ability of Uber to ensure age verification versus other third-party delivery services.
Delivery of age-restricted substances such as alcohol and cannabis can present a series of challenges that not every delivery service is equipped to handle. Uber has a proven track record of ensuring safety with their alcohol delivery nation-wide and cannabis delivery in Toronto. This partnership intends to offer a way for cannabis delivery and the safety of minors to be mutually benefited.
To learn more about Sea to Sky Cannabis, one of the premier Cannabis Dispensaries in Vancouver, visit them online or in store.
About
Sea to Sky Cannabis has been at the forefront of the weed industry in Vancouver since 2013. They were one of the original sources for quality medicinal, and since legalization, recreational cannabis and continue to lobby for accessibility- especially for those who need it the most.
