USSSA Pride Invites Fans to Attend the Women's Professional Fastpitch (WPF) League's First Live and In-Person Draft!

VIERA, Fla., April 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA), the No. 1 multi-sport association in the country, is heading to Oklahoma City on Monday, April 17, to support the USSSA Pride in the Women's Professional Fastpitch (WPF) League's first-ever in-person draft.

The milestone event begins at 6 p.m. Central at The Yale Theater, 227 SW 25th St., Oklahoma City, and is open to Pride fans, fastpitch enthusiasts, and the public. Tickets and more information are available at wprofastpitch.com/draft23. For those who can't attend in person, the draft will be livestreamed at WPF's YouTube page: youtube.com/@wprofastpitch.

Now in its second season, the WPF — the country's official professional softball league founded by USSSA, USA Softball, and Smash It Sports — has expanded from two teams to four (USSSA Pride, Smash It Sports Vipers, Texas Smoke, OKC Spark). During the draft, each team will select from a pool of talented college athletes to join the pros.

This will be the league's inaugural in-person draft after 2022's was conducted via social media. Expected attendees include WPF Commissioner Lauren Chamberlain; current and former USSSA Pride players Alex Powers (on-site draft analyst), Shelby Pendley, Delaney Spaulding, and Hope Trautwein; host Chris Plank; ESPN analyst Jen Shroeder; plus additional league players, team executives and league partners.

"To have everyone from our league in the same room in Oklahoma City will be special," Commissioner Chamberlain said. "Each one of our teams has been working their tails off to build exceptional ball clubs. The draft will be extremely special for the league, teams, and future players, and it deserves a night of total celebration."

Added USSSA CEO and USSSA Pride General Manager Donny DeDonatis III: "We can't wait to see what incredible college seniors are chosen to join the WPF, and we are even more excited to be able to welcome Pride fans into the room where it happens, as well as stream the entire event live online for the rest of the world to experience."

About the USSSA

The USSSA is the #1 multi-sport association in the United States, with more than 35,000 sanctioned events and 4.5 million participants in 47 states. The Viera, Fla.-based company serves as the largest sanctioning body for sports including but not limited to slowpitch, baseball, fastpitch, basketball, and more. For more information, visit USSSA.com.

About WPF

Women's Professional Fastpitch (WPF) is the official professional softball league in the United States, founded by USA Softball, USSSA, and Smash It Sports. WPF showcases the best athletes in softball, provides a world-class experience for fans, and connects young fans to their idols. For more information, visit wprofastpitch.com.

