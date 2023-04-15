Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Knife) Offense: 400 Block of 2nd Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault Intent to Kill (Knife) offense that occurred on Friday, April 14, 2023, in the 400 block of 2nd Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:13 pm, the victim was located at the listed location suffering from apparent stab wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.