Founder announced to step back as CEO of CyberOptics GmbH
After about four years in the role, Ludwig Pein announced to step back as CEO of CyberOptics GmbH.
Hire the best people, and then get out of their way”NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It's confirmed. The Austrian provider of cyber security and anti-fraud solutions CYBEROPTICS GmbH is facing a major change in its leadership.
Ludwig Peins announcement was revealed on Linkedin, with the founder stating that the desire for more leisure time was a big factor in his decision to step down.
After completing a master's degree in IT Security at the University of Applied Sciences Technikum Vienna, Ludwig Pein made his first millions in his early twenties as the owner and operator of a gold mine in Mali, Central Africa, and has been able to grow his wealth to over $100 million mainly through skillful trading of cryptocurrencies and other high-yield investments. In 2016, based on the idea to unify discrete security tools already in place so that data from all of them could be presented in an intuitive dashboard that analysts at any skill level could use, Ludwig Pein founded CyberOptics GmbH which he has since led as CEO.
"CyberOptics has grown rapidly in recent years, and it is time to expand the company to the Western European market. Therefore, it needs a capable and experienced leadership to drive CyberOptics into a successful future. Anyway, I will still continue to accompany this process in an advisory role. Who will take over as CyberOptics new CEO will be announced within the next two weeks. I for my part have therefore decided to hand over the leadership and to focus more on my private life, which unfortunately has come much too short in view of the last eventful years. Professionally and financially I have achieved everything that is possible to achieve now it is time to focus on the really important things in life." explains Ludwig Pein on Linkedin.
Neither the future successor nor the planned timespan for the hand-over has been announced yet.
