Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1200 Block of 11th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, April 14, 2023, in the 1200 block of 11th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:32 pm, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and took property. The suspects then fled the scene. One of the suspects was apprehended by responding officers.

On Friday, April 14, 2023, a 14-year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.